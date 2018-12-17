Climate change affects breeding birds

December 19, 2018, Washington State University
Climate change affects breeding birds
A Washington State University researcher has found that the breeding seasons of wild house finches are shifting due to climate change. Credit: Jessica Tir

The breeding seasons of wild house finches are shifting due to climate change, a Washington State University researcher has found.

The effect of on the breeding season of birds has been documented before, but in a limited context. Heather Watts, an avian physiologist, reported her finding in Ibis, the International Journal of Avian Science.

"We know that many birds are breeding earlier as temperatures get warmer," Watts said. "Almost all of those studies are on birds that eat insects or other . What we don't know is if seed-eating birds are shifting the timing of breeding too."

Until now.

Studying seed-eaters is important because it can help clarify how is affecting breeding habits. It is still uncertain if temperature is having a direct effect on the animals or if it causes indirect effects like shifts in the timing of plant growth. Previous studies suggest that plant-eating animals are likely to experience stronger effects due to climate change compared to those that eat other foods because of these indirect influences.

To clarify these effects, Watts studied when house finches lay eggs. House finches are an abundant bird often seen at backyard feeders throughout the United States. Watts and her coauthors gathered museum records of house finch nests found in California between 1895 and 2007. They paired these records with spring temperature data for the regions where the nests were located.

"For every degree Celsius increase in temperature, they're laying about four-and-a-half days earlier," said Watts, an associate professor in WSU's School of Biological Sciences. The magnitude of this shift was large compared to studies of other species, which fits with predictions that climate change would have stronger effects on plant-eaters than other animals.

These results aren't necessarily problematic for the house finch. The birds could be changing their breeding timing to match the availability of seeds. This shift could even be beneficial if birds take advantage of the longer breeding season to make multiple nests and have more offspring.

"We have no evidence that under current conditions this is a problem for finches," Watts said. "But as climate continues to change, we could reach a point where are no longer able to either time breeding appropriately, or could change in such a way that it has negative impacts on breeding."

In fact, while this species is expanding into new areas of North America, it is declining in some parts of its native range.

Animals have vastly different needs in terms of food and habitats. Studies like these are important in understanding the subtle and possibly unique effects that change can have on different species.

Explore further: Climate change affects breeding success in rare tropical bird

More information: Heather E. Watts et al, Temperature-correlated shifts in the timing of egg-laying in House Finches Haemorhous mexicanus, Ibis (2018). DOI: 10.1111/ibi.12676

Related Stories

Spring is advancing unevenly across North America

September 12, 2018

Spring is arriving earlier in many parts of North America, but this advance is not happening uniformly across the migration routes of many birds, according to a study by Eric Waller at the US Geological Survey in California ...

Timing of spring birdsong provides climate insights

January 17, 2018

Climate change has scientists worried that birds' annual migration and reproduction will be thrown out of sync with the seasons. Because birds' songs are correlated with their breeding behavior and are easily identifiable ...

Bad parenting could give zebra finches the evolutionary edge

December 1, 2014

Species must reproduce to survive, and animals have found unique ways of achieving this. For some, including us, it seems as though producing a few offspring that require extended care is the best strategy. For others, such ...

Recommended for you

Study shows women lower their voice when competing for a man

December 19, 2018

A team of researchers with members from the U.K., Poland and Germany has found that women tend to lower their voices when competing sexually for a man. In their paper published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the group ...

Mice give predators the cold shoulder

December 19, 2018

Starve or be eaten? For small animals, this challenge must be faced every day. Searching for food is a risky business, and small animals must balance their need to eat as much as possible against the risk of being eaten themselves. ...

Regulating the rapidly developing fruit fly

December 19, 2018

From birth, it takes humans almost two decades to reach adulthood; for a fruit fly, it takes only about 10 days. During a fly embryo's initial stages of development, the insect looks different from minute to minute, and its ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.