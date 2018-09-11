Spring is advancing unevenly across North America

September 12, 2018, Public Library of Science
Spring is advancing unevenly across North America
Migratory birds face a variety of changing spring conditions, as demonstrated by spatial trends in the first leaf index within breeding and wintering ('non-breeding') areas for the whooping crane (Grus americana) and the blue-winged warbler (Vermivora cyanoptera). Credit: Waller et al. 2018

Spring is arriving earlier in many parts of North America, but this advance is not happening uniformly across the migration routes of many birds, according to a study by Eric Waller at the US Geological Survey in California and colleagues, publishing September 12 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.

Climate change has been linked to earlier springs, but not all species respond equally, threatening to put many species out-of-sync with their habitats. To understand how mismatches in the timing of spring events could impact migratory birds, researchers compared published data on the first appearance of leaves and flowers on deciduous trees for 496 US National Wildlife Refuges and four major North American bird migratory routes between 1901 and 2012.

They found that spring is now arriving early in 76% of across the USA, and extremely early in 49% of refuges, compared to the early 20th Century. For three of the four migration flyways, spring advanced more rapidly at than lower latitudes, but there was no latitudinal pattern across the Pacific flyway, which covers the west coast of North America from Baja California to Alaska.

The team also estimated the rate of spring advance for the breeding and over-wintering grounds of two bird species—the Blue-winged Warbler (Vermivora cyanoptera) and Whooping Crane (Grus americana), and found that while the species' breeding sites have shown significant advances in the arrival of spring, wintering sites have not.

Spring is advancing unevenly across North America
The whooping crane (Grus americana). Credit: John Noll, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Flickr

Mismatches in the timing of events across a birds' migration route could mean they struggle to stay in-sync with food availability and other seasonal changes. Taking these differences into account when planning conservation strategies and defining refuges could help protect vulnerable migratory from extinction due to climate change.

Waller notes: "We found differential rates of advance in the onset of spring within North American migratory flyways over the past century, with spring generally advancing more quickly at higher latitudes than at lower latitudes. When considering breeding and non-breeding habitats of —such as the whooping crane and the blue-winged warbler—continental-scale shifts in the onset of have species- and flyway-specific ramifications."

Spring is advancing unevenly across North America
The blue-winged warbler (Vermivora cyanoptera). Credit: Bettina Arrigoni, Flickr

Explore further: Spring is springing earlier in polar regions than across the rest of earth

More information: Waller EK, Crimmins TM, Walker JJ, Posthumus EE, Weltzin JF (2018) Differential changes in the onset of spring across US National Wildlife Refuges and North American migratory bird flyways. PLoS ONE 13(9): e0202495. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0202495

Related Stories

In a warming climate, Arctic geese are rushing north

July 19, 2018

As Arctic temperatures continue to rise, migratory barnacle geese have responded by speeding up their 3,000-kilometer migration in order to reach their destination more quickly with fewer stops along the way, according to ...

New research unveils bird migration strategies

May 8, 2018

Using weather surveillance radar and citizen-science data, researchers are learning how migratory birds return to their breeding grounds in North America each spring with near-pinpoint accuracy. The research focuses on the ...

Recommended for you

Spring is advancing unevenly across North America

September 12, 2018

Spring is arriving earlier in many parts of North America, but this advance is not happening uniformly across the migration routes of many birds, according to a study by Eric Waller at the US Geological Survey in California ...

How infectious bacteria hibernate through treatment

September 12, 2018

Disease-causing bacteria can develop resistance to antibiotics which are then no longer effective in treating infection, yet they also have another tactic to avoid being killed off by antibiotic treatment. Some cells of the ...

Virus may combat fire ants, but caution is needed

September 12, 2018

Native to South America, imported red fire ants were introduced accidentally into the United States in the early 20th century. These ants subsequently invaded other countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, China, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.