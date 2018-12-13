Carbon nanotubes mime biology

December 18, 2018 by Anne M Stark, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Carbon nanotubes mime biology
An artist’s representation of a block copolymer vesicle with carbon nanotube porins embedded in its walls. The vesicle sequesters a large enzyme, horseradish peroxidase. The image also shows luminol molecules traveling through the carbon nanotube porins into the interior of the vesicle where the enzymatic reaction with the horseradish peroxidase produces chemiluminescence. Credit: Ella Maru Studios

Cellular membranes serve as an ideal example of a system that is multifunctional, tunable, precise and efficient.

Efforts to mimic these biological wonders haven't always been successful. However, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists have created polymer-based membranes with 1.5-nanometer carbon nanotube pores that mimic the architecture of . The research appears on the cover of the journal Advanced Materials.

Carbon nanotubes have unique transport properties that can benefit several modern industrial, environmental and biomedical processes—from large-scale water treatment and water desalination to kidney dialysis, sterile filtration and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Taking inspiration from biology, researchers have pursued robust and scalable synthetic membranes that either incorporate or inherently emulate functional biological transport units. Recent studies demonstrated successful lipid bilayer incorporation of peptide-based nanopores, 3-D membrane cages and large and even complex DNA origami nanopores.

However, LLNL scientists went one step further and combined robust synthetic bloc-copolymer membranes with another LLNL-developed technology: artificial membrane nanopores based on carbon nanotube porins (CNTPs), which are short segments of single-wall carbon nanotubes that form nanometer-scale pores with atomically smooth hydrophobic walls that can transport protons, water and macromolecules, including DNA.

"CNTPs are unique among biomimetic nanopores because are robust and highly chemically resistant, which make them amenable for use in a wider range of separation processes, including those requiring ," said Alex Noy, an LLNL material scientist and senior author on the paper.

The team integrated CNTP channels into polymer membranes, mimicking the structure, architecture and basic functionality of biological membranes in an all-synthetic architecture. Proton and water transport measurements showed that porins maintain their high permeability in the polymer environment. The scientists demonstrated that CNTPs embedded in polymersomes (a class of artificial vesicles, tiny hollow spheres that enclose a solution) can function as molecular conduits that shuttle small-molecule reagents between vesicular compartments.

"This development opens new opportunities for delivery of molecular reagents to vesicular compartments to initiate conﬁned and mimic the sophisticated transport-mediated behaviors of biological systems," said Jeremy Sanborn, a Lawrence Scholar at LLNL and the first author on the paper.

Explore further: Carbon nanotubes mimic biology

More information: Jeremy R. Sanborn et al. Membranes: Carbon Nanotube Porins in Amphiphilic Block Copolymers as Fully Synthetic Mimics of Biological Membranes (Adv. Mater. 51/2018), Advanced Materials (2018). DOI: 10.1002/adma.201870392

Related Stories

Carbon nanotubes mimic biology

July 7, 2017

Proteins in lipid membranes are one of the fundamental building blocks of biological functionality. Lawrence Livermore researchers have figured out how to mimic their role using carbon nanotube porins.

Tiny tubes move into the fast lane

April 4, 2016

For the first time, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) researchers have shown that carbon nanotubes as small as eight-tenths of a nanometer in diameter can transport protons faster than bulk water, by an order ...

Carbon nanotubes worth their salt

August 24, 2017

Lawrence Livermore scientists, in collaboration with researchers at Northeastern University, have developed carbon nanotube pores that can exclude salt from seawater. The team also found that water permeability in carbon ...

Recommended for you

Carbon nanotubes mime biology

December 18, 2018

Cellular membranes serve as an ideal example of a system that is multifunctional, tunable, precise and efficient.

Deep learning democratizes nano-scale imaging

December 18, 2018

Many problems in physical and biological sciences as well as engineering rely on our ability to monitor objects or processes at nano-scale, and fluorescence microscopy has been used for decades as one of our most useful information ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.