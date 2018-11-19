Responses of waterbirds to climate change is linked to their preferred wintering habitats

November 20, 2018, University of Helsinki
Responses of waterbirds to climate change is linked to their preferred wintering habitats
Mallards are responding fastest to annual variation in temperature. Credit: Aleksi Lehikoinen

A new scientific article shows that 25 European waterbird species can change their wintering areas depending on winter weather. Warm winters allow them to shift their wintering areas northeastwards, whereas cold spells push birds southwestwards. Species wintering in deep waters show the fastest long-term change: their abundances have shifted annually about 5 km northeastwards in the past 24 years.

A recent collaborative study between 21 European countries provides new insights into how waterbirds respond to the changes in conditions at large scale. The study shows that waterbirds respond to both year-to-year and long-term changes in weather conditions, which is evident by the changes in local abundances during winter.

Our study highlights that not all waterbirds respond equally to changes in weather conditions. Species preferring shallow and are responding fastest to annual variation in temperature, whereas farmland species like geese, show weak responses, says Diego Pavón-Jordán from the Helsinki Lab of Ornithology at Finnish Museum of Natural History and leading author of this study.

In addition to the year-to-year variation, the study also shows that there is a long-term shift of the centre of the wintering population of species preferring deep waters, which has been progressively moving northeastwards during the 1990s and 2000s. The centre of the wintering population of species preferring moved northeastwards during the 1990s and early 2000s but southwestwards after mid-2000s, coinciding with several consecutive harsh winters in Europe.

According to the latest IPCC report released in October 2018 winters will become milder in the near future, which will definitely affect abundances of waterbirds across Europe. There will likely be to local extinctions in some wetlands at the southern edge of the distribution of many species, and colonisations of new wetlands in the northern edge of the distribution, says Aleksi Lehikoinen head of the Helsinki Lab of Ornithology at the Finnish Museum of Natural History.

Increased variability in winter conditions reported by the IPCC can also cause large year-to-year fluctuations in abundances, pushing and pulling individuals north and south along the migration flyway. All these changes in distribution areas and abundances of waterbirds create challenges to protect and monitor species. For instance species may not winter any more inside certain protected areas since climatic conditions may have become unfavourable in the region.

Explore further: Conservation areas help birdlife adapt to climate change

More information: Diego Pavón-Jordán et al. Habitat- and species-mediated short- and long-term distributional changes in waterbird abundance linked to variation in European winter weather, Diversity and Distributions (2018). DOI: 10.1111/ddi.12855

Related Stories

Conservation areas help birdlife adapt to climate change

November 12, 2018

As the climate warms up, the belts of current climate conditions move further north, forcing species to follow the climate suited to them. At the same time, environmental transformation by humans is causing problems. Species ...

Wild geese in China are 'prisoners' in their own wetlands

May 22, 2017

In many places in the world, goose populations are booming as the birds have moved out of their wetland habitats to exploit an abundance of food on farmland. But, new evidence reported in Current Biology on May 22 confirms, ...

Nature network hope for birds threatened by climate change

November 5, 2013

(Phys.org) —New research led by the British Trust for Ornithology and involving a University of York academic provides strong evidence that internationally important British bird populations are being affected by climate ...

Targeted action needed to protect waterbirds

May 1, 2013

(Phys.org) —Researchers from our Biodiversity Lab have identified specific areas around the world where conservation efforts could best be targeted to safeguard inland-breeding waterbirds.

Recommended for you

Plant characteristics shaped by parental conflict

November 20, 2018

Different subpopulations of a plant species can have distinct traits, varying in size, seed count, coloration, and so on. The primary source of this variation is genes: different versions of a gene can lead to different traits. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.