NASA sees Tropical Storm Man-yi approaching typhoon strength Tropical Storm Man-Yi con

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and captured a visible image of Tropical Storm Man-Yi on Nov. 21, 2018. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) Tropical Storm Man-Yi continued to strengthen in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean as NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible image of the storm. Warnings are in effect through the Federated States of Micronesia at the storm continues to affect the region.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Tiyan, Guam noted several watches and warnings in effect. A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for Fais and Ulithi in Yap State. A Typhoon Watch remains in effect for Faraulep in Yap State. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Satawal and Faraulep in Yap State...and for Guam and Rota in the Mariana Islands.

The Suomi NPP satellite passed over Man-yi on Nov. 21 and the VIIRS instrument provided a visible image. The VIIRS image showed Man-yi was a large and strong tropical storm over the Federated States of Micronesia. Tropical storm force winds extend outward from the center up to 115 miles making the storm about 230 miles in diameter.

At 7 a.m. EST (10 p.m. CHST local time/1200 UTC) the center of Tropical Storm Man-yi was located near latitude 8.9 degrees north and longitude 146.5 degrees east. Man-yi is moving west-northwest at 23 mph. It is expected to maintain this general course and speed over the next 24 hours. Maximum sustained winds remain at 65 mph.

NWS said "Man-yi will track east of Faraulep tonight...then pass about 200 miles southwest of Guam Thursday afternoon...and about 150 miles northeast of Ulithi and Fais Thursday evening, Nov. 22."

Man-yi is forecast to intensify through Thursday possibly becoming a typhoon as it moves in a northwesterly direction. Maximum sustained winds are forecast to peak near 110 mph on Friday, Nov. 23.

