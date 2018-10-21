NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite catches Typhoon Yutu strengthening, Guam on alert

October 23, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite catches Typhoon Yutu strengthening, Guam on alert
On Oct. 22, 2018 NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible image of Typhoon Yutu when it was east of Guam and its southern quadrant was affecting the Federated States of Micronesia. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) /NOAA

Tropical Storm Yutu continued strengthening as NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed overhead. On Oct. 23, Yutu was a strengthening typhoon east of Guam.

On. Oct. 22, the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over the western Pacific Ocean and captured a visible image of Yutu. VIIRS revealed a well-organized , and showed powerful thunderstorms around the center of circulation and in thick bands spiraling into the center from the northern and southern quadrants. At the time Suomi NPP passed overhead, Yutu was east of Guam and its southern quadrant was affecting the Federated States of Micronesia. The VIIRS image showed that the storm is about 400 miles in diameter.

On Oct. 23, NOAA's National Weather Service (NWS) in Tiyan, Guam noted several warnings and watches. Typhoon warnings remain in effect for Rota, Tinian and Saipan. A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for Guam. A watch remain in effect for Alamagan, Pagan, and Agrihan.

At 10 p.m. CHST local time (8 a.m. EDT /1200 UTC) on Oct. 23 the center of Typhoon Yutu was located near latitude 12.0 degrees north and longitude 149.6 degrees east.

That's about 330 miles east-southeast of Rota and about 335 miles southeast of Saipan. Yutu is moving west at 10 mph. It is expected to maintain this general course and speed over the next 24 hours. Maximum sustained winds have increased to 90 mph. Yutu is forecast to intensify through Wednesday, Oct. 24.Typhoon force winds extend outward from the center up to 60 miles. Tropical storm force winds extend outward from the center up to 200 miles to the northeast and up to 155 miles elsewhere.

Typhoon conditions are expected Wednesday night through Thursday morning (local time) at Tinian and Saipan. Typhoon conditions are expected for Rota Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Tropical storm conditions are expected for Guam late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 24 to 36 hours at Alamagan, Pagan, and Agrihan.

NWS said "The current track has shifted slightly south and now brings Yutu just south of Tinian and Saipan as a 130 mph category 4 storm, late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning."

Explore further: NASA tracks Tropical Storm Yutu, warnings posted

Related Stories

NASA tracks Tropical Storm Yutu, warnings posted

October 22, 2018

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and captured a visible image of Tropical Storm Yutu as warnings were posted. A typhoon watch is in force for Tinian and Saipan and a tropical storm ...

NASA-NOAA satellite tracking Super Typhoon Mangkhut

September 11, 2018

Typhoon Mangkhut had already strengthened into a Super Typhoon when NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite grabbed a visible image of the storm in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean on Sept. 11. It is forecast to intensify even more.

Suomi NPP sees Typhoon Maria affecting Guam

July 5, 2018

The Pacific island of Guam continued to experience the effects of Typhoon Maria on July 5 as NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite showed a large band of storms over the island.

Recommended for you

Life cycle of sulphur predicts location of valuable minerals

October 23, 2018

A team of researchers from The University of Western Australia and two Canadian universities has applied a first-of-its-kind technique that measures the long-term life cycle of sulphur, helping to explain the preferential ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.