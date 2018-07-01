NASA sees tenth tropical depression form in northwestern Pacific, Guam posts warnings

July 3, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA's Aqua satellite took a visible picture of Tropical Depression 10W on July 3 at 0315 UTC (July 2 at 11:15 p.m. EDT). The image showed fragmented bands of thunderstorms surrounding a low-level center. The storm was not yet organized. The island of Guam is seen in the top left corner of the image, northwest of the storm. Credit: NASA/NRL

The Northwestern Pacific Ocean has been churning out tropical cyclones over the past couple of weeks and the tenth tropical depression formed as NASA's Aqua satellite passed overhead in space. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Guam as 10W approaches the island.

On July 3 at 11 p.m. local time, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Tiyan, Guam noted a tropical warning remains in effect for Guam. Tropical storm conditions, including damaging winds of 39 mph or more, are expected within 24 hours. A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Rota, Tinian and Saipan. Tropical storm conditions, including damaging winds of 39 mph or more, are possible within 24 to 36 hours.

The MODIS instrument or Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer aboard NASA's Aqua satellite took a visible picture of Tropical Depression 10W on July 3 at 0315 UTC (July 2 at 11:15 p.m. EDT). The image showed fragmented bands of thunderstorms surrounding a low-level center. The storm was not yet organized.

NWS Guam noted at 10 p.m. CHST (local time) or 1200 UTC/8 a.m. EDT on July 3, the center of Tropical Depression 10W was relocated to near latitude 11.7 degrees north and longitude 147.1 degrees east. Tropical Depression 10W is moving northwest at 10 mph. It is expected to maintain a general heading to the northwest tonight and Wednesday, passing over the Marianas late Wednesday night or early Thursday. Movement has been erratic over the last 12 hours.

Maximum sustained winds remain 30 mph. Tropical Depression 10W is forecast to gradually intensify tonight and Wednesday, and is forecast to become a on Wednesday. 10W will continue to move northwest and is expected to intensify into a typhoon.

