NASA-NOAA Satellite finds a large Tropical Cyclone Gaja

November 13, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA-NOAA Satellite finds a large Tropical Cyclone Gaja
On Nov. 13, 2018, the VIIRS instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible image of Tropical Cyclone Gaja in the Northern Indian Ocean. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over the Bay of Bengal, Northern Indian Ocean and captured a visible image of Tropical Cyclone Gaja.

Gaja formed on Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. EST (2100 UTC) as tropical 07B, about 569 miles south-southwest of Chittagong, Bangladesh. It strengthened into a tropical storm and was renamed Gaja.

On Nov. 13, the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite gathered data on Tropical Cyclone Gaja. Gaja appeared somewhat elongated and had bands of thunderstorms wrapping into the center. Gaja appeared to extend over much of the Bay of Bengal in satellite imagery.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center or JTWC noted "animated multispectral imagery shows expansive but disorganized and fragmented rain bands loosely wrapping into an obscured low level circulation with the deep central convection sheared northeastward."

On Nov., 13 at 10 a.m. EST (1500 UTC) Gaja's maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph (35 knots/62 kph). It was located approximately 320 nautical miles east of Chennai, India near 13.4 degrees north latitude and 85.6 degrees east longitude. Gaja was moving west-southwest.

JTWC forecasters expect a slow intensification, peaking at 50 knots (57.5 mph/92.6 kph) by landfall in southern India just south of Chennai on Nov. 15.

Explore further: NASA-NOAA satellite catches short-lived Tropical Cyclone Bouchra

Related Stories

NASA finds Tropical Cyclone Luban crawling

October 11, 2018

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible image of Tropical Cyclone Luban as it continued to spin over the Arabian Sea and slowly head toward Oman.

NASA sees Tropical Cyclone 05B form

December 7, 2016

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured an image of newly formed Tropical Cyclone 05B in the Bay of Bengal, Northern Indian Ocean.

Recommended for you

Carbon goes with the flow

November 13, 2018

Many people see the carbon cycle as vertical—CO2 moving up and down between soil, plants and the atmosphere.

Long-term study shows atmospheric biome fluctuates by season

November 13, 2018

A team of researchers with the LTER Environmental Monitoring Observatory in the Aigüestortes National Park in Spain has found that there is seasonal variation in atmospheric microbes. In their paper published in Proceedings ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.