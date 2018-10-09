NASA catches Tropical Cyclone Titli headed for landfall in India

October 11, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA catches Tropical Cyclone Titli headed for landfall in India
NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided this visible image of Tropical Cyclone Titli early on Oct. 10, 2018 when its eye was over the Bay of Bengal, Northern Indian Ocean. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)/ NOAA

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center or JTWC issued the final warning on Tropical Cyclone Titli after it made landfall on the northeastern coast of India late on Oct. 10. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured an image of the large storm before landfall.

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP analyzed Tropical Cyclone Titli in visible light early on Oct. 10 when its eye was over the Bay of Bengal, Northern Indian Ocean. Titli stretched from the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh northeast into West Bengal. Before and after , animated enhanced infrared satellite imagery showed strong thunderstorms surrounding a defined eye.

On Oct. 10 at 11 p.m. EDT (Oct. 11 at 0300 UTC) Tropical Cyclone Titli had maximum sustained winds near 90 knots (103 mph/166 kph). It was centered near 9.1 degrees north latitude and 84.4 degrees east longitude, approximately 312 nautical miles southwest of Calcutta, India. Titli tracked west-northwestward.

Titli came ashore near Palasa in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is forecast for the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendra. The storm has taken 7 lives. Strong winds battered many parts of the state of Andhra Pradesh and neighboring Odisha.

By October 13, JTWC expect Titli to dissipate over land.

Explore further: Satellite sees Tropical Cyclone Titli nearing landfall in Northeastern India

Related Stories

NASA finds Tropical Cyclone Luban crawling

October 11, 2018

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible image of Tropical Cyclone Luban as it continued to spin over the Arabian Sea and slowly head toward Oman.

NASA sees tropical Cyclone Vardah make landfall

December 12, 2016

Tropical Cyclone Vardah made landfall in eastern India as the NASA-NOAA Suomi NPP satellite passed over it from space. Vardah was hurricane-strength at the time of landfall and brought heavy rainfall and strong winds to areas ...

NASA sees post-Tropical Cyclone Lane come to an end

August 29, 2018

The once hurricane that dropped record-setting rainfall on the Hawaiian Islands has come to an end in the Central Pacific Ocean and NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible image of its final hours.

Recommended for you

Scientists finger culprits decimating France's oysters

October 11, 2018

A two-pronged attack by a virus and bacteria is responsible for decimating France's 450-million euro ($520 million) oyster industry, scientists said Thursday, potentially solving a decade-long mystery.

EU forests can't help climate fight: study

October 10, 2018

Europe cannot rely on its forests to help ward off the effects of climate change, experts warned Wednesday, calling instead for nations to protect their natural resources against the warming planet.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.