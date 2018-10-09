Satellite sees Tropical Cyclone Titli nearing landfall in Northeastern India

October 10, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Satellite sees Tropical Cyclone Titli nearing landfall in Northeastern India
NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over the Northern Indian Ocean and captured a visible image of Tropical Cyclone Titli near the northeastern coast of India. Credit: NASA/NOAA/NRL

Tropical Cyclone Titli formed late on Oct. 9 and continued to strengthen as it moved through the Northern Indian Ocean toward the Indian continent. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible image of the storm.

Suomi NPP passed over Titli on Oct. 10 at 3:42 a.m. EDT (0742 UTC) and the VIIRS instrument provided a . The VIIRS image showed Titli had quickly strengthened and developed an eye surrounded by powerful storms. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center or JTWC noted, "Satellite imagery shows the system continued to rapidly intensify as it maintained an 18 nautical mile wide ragged eye and expansive rain bands that wrapped tighter into the center.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) Tropical Cyclone Title was located near 17.9 degrees north latitude and 85.3 degrees east longitude. That's about 114 nautical miles Visakhapatnam, India. Titli is moving to the north-northwest and has maximum sustained winds near 90 knots

JTWC forecasters expect that Titli will make landfall over the northeastern coast of India northeast of Visakhapatnam by the end of the day on Oct. 10. By mid-day on Oct. 11 (Eastern Daylight Time) the system is expected to recurve northeastward over land.

Explore further: Satellite sees Tropical Cyclone Luban nearing Oman

Related Stories

Recommended for you

EU forests can't help climate fight: study

October 10, 2018

Europe cannot rely on its forests to help ward off the effects of climate change, experts warned Wednesday, calling instead for nations to protect their natural resources against the warming planet.

Wind holds key to climate change turnaround

October 10, 2018

Antarctica has a current that circles the landmass as part of the Southern Ocean. This current is called the Antarctic Circumpolar Current. When the westerly winds strengthen during the Southern Hemisphere's summer, waters ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.