Typhoon Shanshan caught by NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite

August 6, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Typhoon Shanshan caught by NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite
On August 6 at 0354 UTC (Aug. 5 at 11:54 p.m. EDT) the VIIRS instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible image of Typhoon Shanshan in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Credit: NOAA/NASA Goddard Rapid Response Team

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite caught up with Typhoon Shanahan and provided forecasters with a visible picture of the storm that revealed the storm still maintained an eye, despite weakening.

On August 6 at 0354 UTC (Aug. 5 at 11:54 p.m. EDT) the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured of Shanshan over the of the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. The image showed deep convection or strong development of thunderstorms around the center of circulation and in a large band north of the center.

On August 6 at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), the Joint Typhoon Warning Center or JTWC noted that Typhoon Shanshan was located near 29.2 degrees north latitude and 145.4degrees east longitude, about 207 nautical miles east-northeast of Chichi Jima, Japan. Shanshan had maximum sustained winds near 70 knots (80.5 mph/129.6 kph) and is on weakening trend. The JTWC noted at that time that "Satellite imagery and a microwave image demonstrate that deep convection has diminished in the last 6 hours and the eyewall and rain bands have become less organized and more ragged."

The JTWC expects Shanshan to move north and maintain current intensity for a day or so, before beginning to weaken. After a close approach to Tokyo, the storm is forecast to curve northeast and turn extra-tropical to the south of Kamchatka.

Explore further: NASA satellite finds Jongdari a Tropical Depression

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Planet now at risk of heading toward 'hothouse Earth' state

August 6, 2018

Keeping global warming to within 1.5-2 degrees C may be more difficult than previously assessed, according to researchers. An international team of scientists has published a study in the Proceedings of the National Academy ...

Size matters—if you are a bubble of volcanic gas

August 6, 2018

The chemical composition of gases emitted from volcanoes—which are used to monitor changes in volcanic activity—can change depending on the size of gas bubbles rising to the surface, and relate to the way in which they ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.