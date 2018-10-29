Mycoplasma pathogens sneaking past our line of defense

November 1, 2018, Stockholm University
Mycoplasma pathogens sneaking past our line of defense
A DOPA radical replaces the metal site in Mycoplasma RNR. Credit: Hugo Lebrette

New research reveals that Mycoplasma pathogens make DNA in a unique way that may protect them from our immune response. The result could provide new avenues to combat the pathogens that utilize this strategy. The study is published today in the scientific journal Nature.

Each time they divide, need to copy their entire DNA, the blueprint of the cell. Large amounts of the four DNA building blocks have to be produced. The enzyme that makes the building blocks is called RNR (ribonucleotide reductase). Because of its essential role, RNR has been intensely studied for over 50 years. During this time, it has been observed that in all organisms, from humans to bacteria, RNR requires ions to function. One general strategy that our immune system uses to fight invading bacteria is to starve them of metals.

"We discovered a family of RNR proteins in Mycoplasma that does not need metals," says Vivek Srinivas, graduate student at the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, Stockholm University and one of the authors of the study.

In the study, titled "Metal-free ribonucleotide reduction powered by a DOPA radical in Mycoplasma ," the researchers show that instead of using metals, this type of RNR uses a modified amino acid radical to initiate the chemical reaction. Radicals are molecules with an odd number of electrons, something that renders them very reactive.

Many of the bacteria that utilize this new group of RNR are pathogens that invade mucosal surfaces in the respiratory and genital tracts. It is possible that this extraordinary way to make DNA building blocks evolved so that the bacteria could survive and multiply despite a lack of metals.

"It is remarkable how evolution found an alternate chemical solution to this problem, something we didn't think was possible without metals. Of course, this also means that there may be new avenues to combat the pathogens that utilize this strategy," says Martin Högbom, professor at the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, Stockholm University, leader of the research project.

Explore further: Pathogens may evade immune response with metal-free enzyme required for DNA replication

More information: Vivek Srinivas et al, Metal-free ribonucleotide reduction powered by a DOPA radical in Mycoplasma pathogens, Nature (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-018-0653-6

Related Stories

Pneumonia treatment with vaccines instead of antibiotics

November 21, 2017

Mycoplasma bacteria are one of the most common causes of bacterial pneumonia in children. It is still unclear how the disease develops. Researchers from the University Children's Hospital Zurich and UZH have now demonstrated ...

Pneumonia bug distracts immune system

August 29, 2017

A Sydney researcher has discovered a common, pneumonia-causing bacterium can shed living proteins, and may use this ability as a defence against our immune system.

Newly discovered enzyme is 'firing pin' for plant immunity

September 17, 2018

Just like humans, plants have an immune system that helps them fight off infections. Plant immunity has some important differences: they don't make antibodies and can't fight off the same bug more quickly months or years ...

New knowledge about the building blocks of life

September 2, 2016

A study of an enzyme that helps build and repair DNA in living organisms increases our understanding of how these processes are controlled and how we can use this to combat infections.

Recommended for you

How invading jumping genes are thwarted

November 1, 2018

Since Carnegie Institution's Barbara McClintock received her Nobel Prize on her discovery of jumping genes in 1983, we have learned that almost half of our DNA is made up of jumping genes—called transposons. Given their ...

Mycoplasma pathogens sneaking past our line of defense

November 1, 2018

New research reveals that Mycoplasma pathogens make DNA in a unique way that may protect them from our immune response. The result could provide new avenues to combat the pathogens that utilize this strategy. The study is ...

Immigration to the US changes a person's microbiome

November 1, 2018

Researchers at the University of Minnesota and the Somali, Latino, and Hmong Partnership for Health and Wellness have new evidence that the gut microbiota of immigrants and refugees rapidly Westernize after a person's arrival ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.