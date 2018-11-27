What's the difference between relative humidity and dew point?

Credit: The American Chemical Society Meteorologists often report the amount of moisture in the air as relative humidity or dew point.

These measures can be confusing to people who are just trying to determine if the weather outside will feel comfortable.

Both relate to the chemistry of water dissolving in air, but in different ways.

In this video, Reactions decodes these weather terms to help you make sense of the forecast:

