Air pollution causes increased emergency department visits for heart and lung disease

November 8, 2018 by Jiaxi Zhang, George Mason University
Air pollution causes increased emergency department visits for heart and lung disease
The study found that primary pollutants, such as those emitted from car exhaust, were associated with emergency department visits for cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Credit: Photo by Alexander Popov on Unsplash

Outdoor air pollution is a major health threat worldwide. New research by George Mason University found that exposure to certain air pollutants is linked to increased emergency department (ED) visits for respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Mason Assistant Professor of Global and Community Health Dr. Jenna Krall led the research with colleagues from Emory University, Georgia Institute of Technology, and the University of Pittsburgh. They found that exposure to pollutants such as ground-level ozone and nitrogen oxides, which are created from , led to increased ED visits. The study was published online in August and will appear in the November issue of Environment International.

"We found that primary pollutants—those that are emitted directly from a source, such as car exhaust—were associated with ED visits for cardiovascular and respiratory diseases," explains Krall. "Additionally, secondary pollutants—those that are formed through chemical reactions in the air—were linked to ED visits for ."

While most past studies were conducted on a single-city level, this study looked at pollution across five cities—Atlanta, Birmingham, Dallas, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis. The researchers analyzed the associations between cardiorespiratory ED visits and twelve major air pollutants to examine short-term changes in as pollution varies on a daily basis. "By looking at the five cities, we hope to get a better sense of how these associations hold in general, instead of for individual cities," Krall noted.

This is also one of first multicity studies to look at multiple , including gases and particles, and multiple causes of ED visits, such as asthma and stroke. It is a larger and more comprehensive study than previous work that has commonly looked at one pollutant and multiple health outcomes, or multiple pollutants and one health outcome.

"Down the line, this research has implications for how we think about future pollution regulations because the way we regulate pollutants might differ between primary and secondary ," explains Krall.

Explore further: Air pollution leads to millions of ER visits for asthma attacks worldwide

More information: Jenna R. Krall et al, A multicity study of air pollution and cardiorespiratory emergency department visits: Comparing approaches for combining estimates across cities, Environment International (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.envint.2018.07.033

Related Stories

The when, where and what of air pollutant exposure

October 31, 2018

Scientists have linked air pollution with many health conditions including asthma, heart disease, lung cancer and premature death. Among air pollutants, fine particulate matter is especially harmful because the tiny particles ...

What do we know about the impact of pollution on health?

March 2, 2018

In a report on the impact of pollution on health, Chief Medical Officer of England, Dame Sally Davies, has called on the NHS—as one of the world's largest employers—to cut its pollutant footprint and blaze a trail for ...

Air pollution linked to autism: study

November 5, 2018

The study of children in Shanghai, from birth to three years, found that exposure to fine particles (PM2.5) from vehicle exhausts, industrial emissions and other sources of outdoor pollution increased the risk of developing ...

An up-close look at what air pollution is doing to your body

October 17, 2014

We are all aware that air pollution can be bad for our health – the World Health Organisation estimated that ambient air pollution caused 3.7 million premature deaths worldwide in 2012 – yet what exactly happens to your ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.