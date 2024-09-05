George Mason University (often referred to as GMU or Mason) is a public university based in unincorporated Fairfax County, Virginia, United States, south of and adjacent to the city of Fairfax. Additional campuses are located nearby in Arlington County, Prince William County, and Loudoun County. The university's motto is Freedom and Learning while its slogan or tagline is Where Innovation Is Tradition. Named after American revolutionary, patriot, and founding father George Mason, the university was founded as a branch of the University of Virginia in 1957 and became an independent institution in 1972. Today, Mason is recognized for its strong programs in economics, law, creative writing, and computer science. In recent years, George Mason faculty have twice won the Nobel Prize in Economics. The university enrolls over 32,500 students, making it the largest university by head count in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

When godliness goes up, financial advisor misconduct goes down

Every day, financial advisors take perhaps the toughest ethical test in America. Entrusted with managing more than $30 trillion in assets by clients who are relatively naïve in the ways of financial markets, they face constant ...

Social Sciences

Aug 12, 2024

How this summer's heat waves may impact the economy

This sweltering summer has brought record-breaking high temperatures to 63 countries, all but cementing 2024's status as the world's hottest year on record (even though we're barely past the halfway point). Such extreme weather ...

Economics & Business

Aug 8, 2024

'Hot' hedge funds come up short for investors, researchers find

In at least one way, asset classes in capital markets are not unlike consumer products. As they compete for investor cash, trend cycles often come into play. The movement of demand toward the "hot" investment vehicle of the ...

Economics & Business

Jul 24, 2024

When divided loyalties make for better executives

It's well-known that servants with two masters are often conflicted. But they can also be uniquely knowledgeable, especially when one master wants to know what the other is up to, or the interests of the two coincide.

Economics & Business

Jun 20, 2024

