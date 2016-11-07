Tesco Bank fined by UK regulator over hacking

October 1, 2018
A customer uses an RBS branded automated teller machine (ATM), at a Tesco Bank cash point, in Liverpool, north west England, on
A customer uses an RBS branded automated teller machine (ATM), at a Tesco Bank cash point, in Liverpool, north west England, on November 7, 2016

Britain's Tesco Bank has been fined £16.4 million ($21.4 million, 18.4 million euros) for failing to protect customers during a 2016 cyber attack, regulators said Monday.

The supermarket's bank division failed "to exercise due skill, care and diligence in protecting its personal current account holders against a ", the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.

The attackers netted £2.26 million during the 48-hour incident in November 2016, according to the watchdog.

The attack "exploited deficiencies" in the design of Tesco Bank's , as well as its financial crime controls and financial crime operations team, it said.

Tesco Bank customers were therefore left vulnerable to what the regulator described as a largely avoidable incident.

"The fine the FCA imposed on Tesco Bank today reflects the fact that the FCA has no tolerance for banks that fail to protect customers from foreseeable risks," said Mark Steward, FCA executive director of enforcement and market oversight.

"In this case, the attack was the subject of a very specific warning that Tesco Bank did not properly address until after the attack started.

"This was too little, too late. Customers should not have been exposed to the risk at all."

Explore further: 20,000 defrauded as UK's Tesco Bank hit by hack attack

Related Stories

SunTrust's online banking difficulties enters third day

September 18, 2018

Customers of the large regional bank SunTrust are experiencing a third day of outages and difficulties from its online banking services, a particular problem for its customers in North and South Carolina who are currently ...

Recommended for you

Ready-to-use recipe for turning plant waste into gasoline

September 25, 2018

Bioscience engineers at KU Leuven, Belgium, already knew how to make gasoline in the laboratory from plant waste such as sawdust. Now, the researchers have developed a road map, as it were, for industrial cellulose gasoline.

Late to the party, German carmakers join race against Tesla

September 23, 2018

After years watching Tesla's electric cars speed ahead while they have been on the defensive over an industry-wide diesel emissions scandal, German high-end manufacturers have finally unveiled their first challengers to the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.