Deutsche Bank fined $205 mn in US for forex manipulation

June 20, 2018
German banking giant Deutsche bank has been fined $205 million by New York regulators for foreign exchange market manipulation
German banking giant Deutsche bank has been fined $205 million by New York regulators for foreign exchange market manipulation

US officials fined embattled German banking giant Deutsche Bank $205 million in a settlement to resolve foreign exchange market manipulation violations, New York's top banking regulator announced Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank's violations included improperly coordinating trading activity with other financial institutions in order to boost the bank's own profits, the New York State Department of Financial Services said.

Deutsche Bank traders participated in multi-party online chat rooms where confidential information was shared and currency prices were manipulated, DFS said.

The violations were uncovered following an investigation from 2007 to 2013.

Deutsche Bank signed a consent order with the New York agency and agreed to an enhanced compliance and audit program, DFS said.

"Due to Deutsche Bank's lax oversight in its foreign exchange business, including in some instances, supervisors engaging in improper activity, certain traders and salespeople repeatedly abused the trust of their customers and violated New York State law over the course of many years," said DFS superintendent Maria Vullo.

"DFS appreciates the bank's full cooperation with our investigation, including its own extensive internal investigation, and for taking several proactive steps to address prior to the Department's enforcement action."

Explore further: Oops...Deutsche Bank makes 28bn euro transfer in error

Related Stories

HSBC in $100 million forex fraud settlement

January 19, 2018

British financial giant HSBC has agreed to pay more than $100 million to US authorities after admitting to defrauding clients during multi-billion-dollar foreign exchange transactions, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Deutsche Bank to stop financing coal projects

January 31, 2017

German banking giant Deutsche Bank on Tuesday announced it would stop financing coal projects as part of its commitments under the Paris Agreement to tackle global warming.

Top banks launch integrated messenger service

October 7, 2013

Leading banks have teamed up with financial data provider Thomson Reuters to launch a shared messenger service to facilitate communication between traders, British information services company Markit announced on Monday.

6 Sri Lankans banned from leaving after Bangladesh bank hack

March 23, 2016

A Sri Lankan court banned foreign travel by six directors of a foundation that police say was remitted some of the $101 million stolen in the hacking of Bangladesh Central Bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank in New ...

Recommended for you

EU copyright law passes key hurdle

June 20, 2018

A highly disputed European copyright law that could force online platforms such as Google and Facebook to pay for links to news content passed a key hurdle in the European Parliament on Wednesday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.