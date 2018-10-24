Switzerland's Richemont, China's Alibaba team up

October 26, 2018
Swiss company Richemont owns several of the world's leading luxury brands including the Piaget jewellery label
Swiss company Richemont owns several of the world's leading luxury brands including the Piaget jewellery label

Swiss luxury goods group Richemont announced Friday a partnership with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba to develop platforms in China for high-end products.

Under the deal, Richemont's online unit Yoox-net-a-porter and Alibaba will set up a joint venture with two mobile phone applications—Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter—to serve the Chinese , a statement said.

Net-a-porter and Mr Porter will also be made available on Alibaba's specialist luxury site, Tmall Luxury Pavilion, which was launched last year.

The two companies also agreed to explore other opportunities to develop the goods market in China.

"Our digital offer in China is just getting started," Richemont chief Johann Rupert said in the statement.

Richemont, ranked second only to French giant LVMH, has recently focused on online sales, a booming sector in the industry and where China is seen as one of the most important markets.

Its Net-a-Porter platform carries its own brands plus rivals', aiming to become a one-stop shop for the fashion conscious.

Alibaba is one of the world's biggest e-commerce operations, with sales of nearly $40 billion in its last financial year to March 2018.

Explore further: China's Alibaba buys Pakistan e-commerce firm Daraz

Related Stories

China's Alibaba buys Pakistan e-commerce firm Daraz

May 9, 2018

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said Wednesday it had purchased leading Pakistani online retailer Daraz, continuing its overseas expansion by gaining a foothold in the growing South Asian consumer market.

Alibaba, China Mobile announce development partnership

December 7, 2016

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and the country's biggest phone carrier, China Mobile, announced a partnership Wednesday to develop internet-related services as web users migrate to mobile devices.

Recommended for you

Driverless hover-taxis to take off in Singapore

October 24, 2018

Test flights of a driverless hover-taxi will take place in Singapore next year, a German aviation firm said, the latest innovation to offer an escape from Asia's monster traffic jams.

Permanent, wireless self-charging system using NIR band

October 8, 2018

As wearable devices are emerging, there are numerous studies on wireless charging systems. Here, a KAIST research team has developed a permanent, wireless self-charging platform for low-power wearable electronics by converting ...

Facebook launches AI video-calling device 'Portal'

October 8, 2018

Facebook on Monday launched a range of AI-powered video-calling devices, a strategic revolution for the social network giant which is aiming for a slice of the smart speaker market that is currently dominated by Amazon and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.