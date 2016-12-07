December 7, 2016

Alibaba, China Mobile announce development partnership

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and the country's biggest phone carrier, China Mobile, announced a partnership Wednesday to develop internet-related services as web users migrate to mobile devices.

Chinese internet and telecoms companies are rushing to keep up as activity shifts to mobile phones and tablets. China has 710 million internet users, more than 90 percent of whom use wireless devices to go online, according to government data.

Alibaba Group and China Mobile Ltd. said they will work on information infrastructure, cloud computing, smart devices and other technologies. They said they already are collaborating on e-commerce and mobile payment.

