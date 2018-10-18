Src regulates mTOR, a major player in cancer growth

October 19, 2018, Baylor College of Medicine

A team of researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital has revealed a connection between mTORC1 and Src, two proteins known to be hyperactive in cancer. The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, shows that Src is necessary and sufficient to activate mTORC1 and offers the possibility to develop novel approaches to control cancer growth.

"We started this study because we wanted to investigate whether the increased activities of both proteins Src and mTORC1 in were connected," said Dr. Rituraj Pal, postdoctoral associate of molecular and and the first author of this study.

mTORC1 is essential for the survival of all cells. It is at the heart of the mechanisms that regulate , growth and proliferation. mTORC1 plays a central role in maintaining the balance between the processes that break down complex molecules (catabolism) and those that build cellular molecules (anabolism). If this balance is disrupted, for instance, if catabolism supersedes anabolism or vice versa, disease may follow.

To balance cellular metabolism, mTORC1 integrates a number of signals, including those related to growth factors and amino acid availability. Signals that promote mTORC1 activation trigger cell growth by promoting protein synthesis. On the other hand, signals that inactivate mTORC1 result in the cells breaking down to produce energy.

In this study, the researchers studied whether Src contributed to the regulation of mTORC1 that is mediated by amino acids.

"Amino acids activate mTORC1 and, when they were removed, mTORC1 activity was reduced and the downstream activity of mTORC1 also was decreased," said Dr. Marco Sardiello, assistant professor of molecular and human genetics at Baylor and a member of the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute at Texas Children's Hospital. "Amino acids do not act directly on mTORC1. We found that Src plays an essential role in this amino -mediated regulation of mTORC1 activity."

The researchers think that the connection between mTORC1 and Src is analogous to that of an AC machine and its .

"When the temperature reaches the set value, the thermostat will turn the AC on. When the temp drops below that value, the thermostat will turn the AC off," Pal said. "Src is doing something similar. When it's informed of the presence of amino acids (analogous to the temperature reaching the set value), Src is sufficient and necessary to pass on this information to the rest of the system and mTORC1 is activated. When amino acids are absent (analogous to the temperature dropping below the set value), then Src will mediate the inactivation of mTORC1." When the researchers modified Src so it would be constantly active, it over-wrote the effect of amino acids on mTORC1, which remained active even in the absence of . When Src is hyperactive, it is like the thermostat malfunctioning, continuously signaling the system to stay on even if the temperature is below the set value and no additional cooling is necessary.The analogy also works the other way. If the thermostat is broken, even if it's very hot, the AC won't turn on. So, if Src is defective in such a way, it won't relay the necessary information for mTORC1 to be activated, even if it's necessary for the cell to work properly.

"This role of Src was completely unknown and unexpected," Pal said. "We have discovered that Src is necessary and sufficient to activate mTORC1."

These findings have important implications for cancer studies. They imply that in those cancers in which Src is hyperactive (the thermostat is malfunctioning), it is likely that mTOR is driven to be constantly active revving up cancer growth.

"This could be a mechanism that allows the cancer to grow regardless of what the environment is telling it," Sardiello said. "We are excited that these findings open possible novel approaches to treat cancer. In our lab, we are trying to use this knowledge to find ways around neurodegenerative diseases."

Explore further: Scientists identify sensor that modulates key metabolic pathway

More information: Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-06844

Related Stories

Disease-fighting antibody production

April 20, 2018

The influence of environmental cues on the differentiation and function of B cells—white blood cells that produce antibodies as part of humoral immunity—is incompletely understood.

Movement of mTORC1 observed for the first time in live cells

October 11, 2016

What do proteins and wild bears have in common? Just like tagging wild animals aims to allow researchers to observe and track their natural behaviour, molecular researchers use tags to track the minute movements of proteins ...

How cells sense nutrients and fuel cancer cell growth

October 6, 2011

In cancer, genes turn on and off at the wrong times, proteins aren't folded properly, and cellular growth and proliferation get out of control. Even a cancer cell's metabolism goes haywire, as it loses the ability to appropriately ...

Recommended for you

Producing defectless metal crystals of unprecedented size

October 19, 2018

A research group at the Center for Multidimensional Carbon Materials, within the Institute for Basic Science (IBS), has published an article in Science describing a new method to convert inexpensive polycrystalline metal ...

Nanodiamonds as photocatalysts

October 19, 2018

Climate change is in full swing and will continue unabated as long as CO2 emissions continue. One possible solution is to return CO2 to the energy cycle: CO2 could be processed with water into methanol, a fuel that can be ...

Shining light on the separation of rare earth metals

October 18, 2018

Inside smartphones and computer displays are metals known as the rare earths. Mining and purifying these metals involves waste- and energy-intense processes. Better processes are needed. Previous work has shown that specific ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.