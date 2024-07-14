Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) was established in 1900 in Houston, Texas. BCM is a top rated university hospital for patient care and biomedical research. BCM is rated 13th overall for all medical schools in the United States by U.S. News and World Report 2009. BCM is rated 2nd for federal funding for research among all medical schools in the USA. Baylor is located in the Texas Medical Center and has affiliations with 8 teaching hospitals in the Houston area. BCM scientist/MD Zoghbi was awarded the Vilcek Award for 2009 for biomedical research. BCM is a private medical school.

Address One Baylor Plaza, Houston, Texas 77030 Website http://www.bcm.edu/index.cfm Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baylor_College_of_Medicine

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

