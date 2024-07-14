Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) was established in 1900 in Houston, Texas. BCM is a top rated university hospital for patient care and biomedical research. BCM is rated 13th overall for all medical schools in the United States by U.S. News and World Report 2009. BCM is rated 2nd for federal funding for research among all medical schools in the USA. Baylor is located in the Texas Medical Center and has affiliations with 8 teaching hospitals in the Houston area. BCM scientist/MD Zoghbi was awarded the Vilcek Award for 2009 for biomedical research. BCM is a private medical school.

Address
One Baylor Plaza, Houston, Texas 77030
Website
http://www.bcm.edu/index.cfm
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baylor_College_of_Medicine

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Baylor College of Medicine

Study uncovers the secret of long-lived stem cells

Nothing lives forever, but compared to other cells in the body, hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) are remarkably long-lived. HSCs are blood-forming cells—they give rise to rapidly dividing progenitor cells, which in turn ...

Cell & Microbiology

Apr 30, 2024

0

60

Biologists reveal how gyrase resolves DNA entanglements

Picture in your mind a traditional "landline" telephone with a coiled cord connecting the handset to the phone. The coiled telephone cord and the DNA double helix that stores the genetic material in every cell in the body ...

Cell & Microbiology

Apr 11, 2024

0

146

page 1 from 11