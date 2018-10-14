Sea snail shells dissolve in increasingly acidified oceans, study shows

October 15, 2018, University of Plymouth
Sea snail shells dissolve in increasingly acidified oceans, study shows
A heat-map demonstrating where differences are most likely to occur in shell shape among gastropods exposed to raised CO2 levels (with red indicating a greater degree of change) Credit: Ben Harvey

Shelled marine creatures living in increasingly acidified oceans face a fight for survival as the impacts of climate change spread, a new study suggests.

Researchers from the University of Tsukuba, Japan, and the University of Plymouth, UK, assessed the impact of rising carbon dioxide levels on the large predatory "triton shell" gastropod (Charonia lampas).

They found those living in regions with predicted future levels of CO2 were on average around a third smaller than counterparts living in conditions seen throughout the world's oceans today.

However there was also a noticeable negative impact on the thickness, density, and structure of their shells, causing visible deterioration to the shell surface.

Writing in Frontiers in Marine Science, scientists say the effects are down to the increased stresses placed on the species in waters where the pH is lower, which reduce their ability to control the calcification process.

And they have warned other shellfish are likely to be impacted in the same way, threatening their survival and that of other species that rely on them for food.

Dr. Ben Harvey, Assistant Professor in the University of Tsukuba's Shimoda Marine Research Center, said: "Ocean acidification is a clear threat to marine life, acting as a stressor for many marine animals. Here we found that the ability of the triton shells to produce and maintain their shells was hindered by , with the corrosive seawater making them smoother, thinner, and less dense. The extensive dissolution of their shells has profound consequences for calcified animals into the future as it is not something they can biologically control, suggesting that some calcified species might be unable to adapt to the acidified seawater if continue to rise unchecked."

Sea snail shells dissolve in increasingly acidified oceans, study shows
A comparison of shells assessed during the research, with the top shell taken from waters with present-day CO2 levels and the bottom one from waters with future predicted levels Credit: Ben Harvey/University of Tsukuba

The research was conducted at a marine volcanic seep off the coast of Shikine-jima in Japan where carbon dioxide bubbling up through the seabed lowers seawater pH from present-day levels to future predicted levels.

Using computed tomography (CT) scanning, the scientists measured the thickness, density and structure of the shells, with shell thickness halved in areas with raised CO2 while average shell length was reduced from 178mm in sites with present day levels to 112mm.

In some cases, these negative effects left body tissue exposed and the shell casing dissolved, with the corrosive effects of acidi?cation far more pronounced around the oldest parts of the .

Jason Hall-Spencer, Professor of Marine Biology at the University of Plymouth, added: "Our study clearly shows that increasing levels cause seawater to become corrosive to shellfish. As these calcified animals are a fundamental component of coastal marine communities, ocean acidi?cation is expected to impact shellfish fisheries."

Explore further: Study shows ocean acidification is having major impact on marine life

More information: Ben P. Harvey et al, Dissolution: The Achilles' Heel of the Triton Shell in an Acidifying Ocean, Frontiers in Marine Science (2018). DOI: 10.3389/fmars.2018.00371

Related Stories

Sea butterflies repair shell damage from ocean acidification

January 25, 2018

A new study of tiny marine snails called sea butterflies shows the great lengths these animals go to repair damage caused by ocean acidification. The paper, led by researchers at British Antarctic Survey, is published this ...

Shells slim down with CO2

August 9, 2011

Marine algae that turn carbon dissolved in seawater into shell will produce thinner and thinner shells as carbon dioxide levels increase.

Marine snails know how to budget their housing costs

September 22, 2017

For nearly 50 years, researchers have been stumped as to why sea shells from warm tropical waters are comparatively larger than their cold water relatives. New research, led by the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef ...

Recommended for you

Biosphere 2 legacy lives on more than quarter century later

October 12, 2018

They lived for two years and 20 minutes under the glass of a miniature Earth, complete with an ocean, rain forest, desert, grasslands and mangroves. Their air and water were recycled, and they grew the sweet potatoes, rice ...

Scientists finger culprits decimating France's oysters

October 11, 2018

A two-pronged attack by a virus and bacteria is responsible for decimating France's 450-million euro ($520 million) oyster industry, scientists said Thursday, potentially solving a decade-long mystery.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.