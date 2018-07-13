Ocean acidification to hit levels not seen in 14 million years

New research led by Cardiff University has shown that under a 'business-as-usual' scenario of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, ocean acidification is likely to hit unprecedented levels.
Ocean acidification occurs when CO2 from the atmosphere is absorbed by seawater, resulting in more acidic water with a lower pH.
Around a third of the CO2 released by burning coal, oil and gas gets dissolved into the oceans. Since the beginning of the industrial era, the ocean has absorbed around 525 billion tons of CO2, equivalent to around 22 million tons per day.
The rapid influx of CO2 in to the oceans is severely threatening marine life, with the shells of some animals already dissolving in the more acidic seawater.
In their new study, published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters, the researchers set out to reconstruct levels of ocean acidity and atmospheric CO2 levels over the past 22 million years.
They did so by studying the fossils of tiny marine creatures that once lived near the ocean surface, specifically using the chemistry of their shells to monitor the acidity of the seawater in which the creatures lived.
Based on this information, the researchers were able to put their new records of pH and CO2 levels in context of the range of future carbon emission scenarios that are recognised by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
Under a 'business-as-usual' future scenario where we continue to emit CO2 at the same rate as we do today, atmospheric CO2 would be near 930 parts per million in the year 2100, compared to around 400 parts per million today.
Similarly, the pH of the oceans would be less than 7.8 in 2100 compared to a pH of around 8.1 today. This is very significant as the pH scale is logarithmic, meaning a drop of just 0.1 pH units represents a 25% increase in acidity.
These levels of atmospheric CO2 and ocean acidity have not been since the Middle Miocene Climatic Optimum period around 14 million years ago, when global temperatures were around 3°C warmer than today as a result of the Earth's natural geological cycle.
Lead author of the study Dr. Sindia Sosdian, from Cardiff University's School of Earth and Ocean Sciences, said: "Our new geological record of ocean acidification shows us that on our current 'business as usual' emission trajectory, oceanic conditions will be unlike marine ecosystems have experienced for the last 14 million years."
Professor Carrie Lear, co-author of the study, added: "The current pH is already probably lower than any time in the last 2 million years. Understanding exactly what this means for marine ecosystems requires long-term laboratory and field studies as well as additional observations from the fossil record."
Explore further: Coral reef experiment shows: Acidification from carbon dioxide slows growth
oldephartte
691Boat
Please, kindly inform this "layman" about the rate of change in the past versus today? Thanks in advance!
zz5555
Nice Gish gallop old one. Being old doesn't mean you can just stop thinking and coast - that's how old people get caught by con men.
Today's temperatures are a combination of natural and man made factors - man made are mostly increased atmospheric CO2 levels and the resultant positive feedbacks associated with that. In fact, it's very well known that the natural factors since ~1970 have been working to cool global temperatures slightly, so that humans are known to have caused > 100% of the warming since then.
The important thing to remember is that climate always changes - for a reason. It isn't just a random change. Sometimes the sun puts out more, or less, energy. Or the earth's orbit is closer to the sun. (Continued)
zz5555
Yes, quite profoundly. And as abundant evidence shows, CO2 has always had a large effect on the climate.
Actually, there's a great deal more available than "scenarios". Direct measurements show conclusively that humans are having a large effect on the climate. Correlate may not be causation, but causation sure as hell is causation. ;)
(Continued)
zz5555
Nice strawman. No one has said that all life will die due to this. But a lot of life forms will become extinct. Probably not humans, but a lot of them will likely be killed by man made climate change. Being old, you might not care. But if you have kids or grandchildren, they will definitely be affected by it. And some will likely die from the changes coming - either directly by climate change or by changes to civilization that will be required.
It's also likely to cost much, much, much more to deal with the changes in the future than to prevent some or all of them now. That means much higher taxes in the future. Again, as an old person, you might not care. Some of us (even us old people) would, however, like to prevent some of the worst problems if we can rather to saddle the future with our problems.
zz5555
(There's also the likelihood that rejecting mitigation efforts will bring about the one world government that main claim to fear, but I've been on my soapbox enough ;).
Zzzzzzzz
leetennant
I once met a person with lung cancer who didn't smoke so therefore smoking can't cause cancer.
howhot3
I noticed that too. Odd to begin with a false claim and then carry-on with some fantasy speculation.
I hate to be the doom-and-gloom realist in the bunch, but rapid ocean acidification like what is occurring now is another brick in the extinction apocalypse that we seem to be on track towards. It's freaky that this isn't the most important issue of the day, but we humans are easily occupied with crap that doesn't matter.
Once trump and the 10 braincell morons appointies are out of office, the grownups can take over and do what has to be done; ban human CO2 production.
Fernando L
antialias_physorg
Not even that anymore. And being a finite resource there is no way natural gas can compete long term in any case.
MR166
rrwillsj
Here's a doom and gloom warning for you to disregard.
As you rive too close to the precipice, you sneer at my waving and shouting at you to veer away.
Cause obviously, you are doing just fine! You don't see any problem, as you steer in the direction of the edge of the cliff and put the pedal to the metal..
When your gas-guzzler at high-speed, bears you off the edge into space? Laughing, you dismissively wave back at my frantic attempt to stop you.
Like you're going to listen to any advice a tree-hugging loon might have to impart.
As you achieve apogee, you tell yourself how smart you are cause so-far, so-good!
As the vehicle your in tilts down and starts to fall? You insist that there is no discernible problem so far! And how happy you were to avoid eco-nut warnings.
All the way down...
antigoracle
Another ignorant Chicken Little Jackass, brays.
Hey Jackass, check who are paying the highest prices for power. It's those, in countries that are heavily dependent on your "cheap" renewables..i.e..Denmark, Germany, Australia....
So, keep braying, you ignorant jackass.
antigoracle
This is exactly what has happened in Australia, where the poor now bear the brunt of the AGW Cult's ignorance. --- https://www.bloom...st-power
Fernando L
Coal plants seem to have decent returns in India. I looked up worldcoal dot com and saw quite a few articles about new power plants, including the following:
"Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction announced on December 26 (2016) that its Indian affiliate, Doosan Power Systems India (DPSI), received Notices of Award for projects to construct two thermal power plants worth US$2.3 billion in all from the Uttar Pradesh State government's state power company."
MR166