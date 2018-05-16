NASA's First Image of Mars from a CubeSat

October 23, 2018 by Andrew Good, Jet Propulsion Laboratory
**NASA's First Image of Mars from a CubeSat
One of NASA's twin MarCO spacecraft took this image of Mars on October 2—the first time a CubeSat, a kind of low-cost, briefcase-sized spacecraft—has done so. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA's MarCO mission was designed to find out if briefcase-sized spacecraft called CubeSats could survive the journey to deep space. Now, MarCO—which stands for Mars Cube One—has Mars in sight.

One of the twin MarCO CubeSats snapped this image of Mars on Oct. 3—the first image of the Red Planet ever produced by this class of tiny, low-cost spacecraft. The two CubeSats are officially called MarCO-A and MarCO-B but nicknamed EVE and Wall-E by their engineering team.

A wide-angle camera on top of MarCO-B produced the image as a test of exposure settings. The MarCO mission, led by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, hopes to produce more images as the CubeSats approach Mars ahead of Nov. 26. That's when they'll demonstrate their communications capabilities while NASA's InSight spacecraft attempts to land on the Red Planet. (The InSight mission won't rely on them, however; NASA's Mars orbiters will be relaying the spacecraft's data back to Earth.)

This image was taken from a distance of roughly 8 million miles (12.8 million kilometers) from Mars. The MarCOs are "chasing" Mars, which is a moving target as it orbits the Sun. In order to be in place for InSight's landing, the CubeSats have to travel roughly 53 million miles (85 million kilometers). They have already traveled 248 million miles (399 million kilometers).

**NASA's First Image of Mars from a CubeSat
One of NASA's twin MarCO spacecraft took this image(annotated) of Mars on October 2—the first time a CubeSat, a kind of low-cost, briefcase-sized spacecraft—has done so. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

MarCO-B's wide-angle camera looks straight out from the deck of the CubeSat. Parts related to the spacecraft's high-gain antenna are visible on either side of the image. Mars appears as a small red dot at the right of the image.

To take the image, the MarCO team had to program the CubeSat to rotate in space so that the deck of its boxy "body" was pointing at Mars. After several test images, they were excited to see that clear, red pinprick.

"We've been waiting six months to get to Mars," said Cody Colley, MarCO's mission manager at JPL. "The cruise phase of the is always difficult, so you take all the small wins when they come. Finally seeing the planet is definitely a big win for the team."

Explore further: A pale blue dot, as seen by a CubeSat

More information: For more information about MarCO, visit www.jpl.nasa.gov/cubesat/missions/marco.php

Related Stories

A pale blue dot, as seen by a CubeSat

May 16, 2018

NASA's Voyager 1 took a classic portrait of Earth from several billion miles away in 1990. Now a class of tiny, boxy spacecraft, known as CubeSats, have just taken their own version of a "pale blue dot" image, capturing Earth ...

NASA CubeSats steer toward Mars

June 2, 2018

NASA has achieved a first for the class of tiny spacecraft known as CubeSats, which are opening new access to space.

MarCO makes space for small explorers

September 14, 2018

Twenty years ago, CubeSats—a class of boxy satellites small enough to fit in a backpack—were used by universities as a teaching aid. Simpler, smaller and cheaper than traditional satellites, they've made space more accessible ...

NASA's first deep-space CubeSats say: 'Polo!'

May 6, 2018

NASA has received radio signals indicating that the first-ever CubeSats headed to deep space are alive and well. The first signal was received at 12:15 p.m. PST (3:15 p.m. EST) yesterday; the second at 1:58 p.m. PST (4:58 ...

NASA engineers dream big with small spacecraft

April 20, 2018

Many of NASA's most iconic spacecraft towered over the engineers who built them: think Voyagers 1 and 2, Cassini or Galileo—all large machines that could measure up to a school bus.

Recommended for you

NASA's First Image of Mars from a CubeSat

October 23, 2018

NASA's MarCO mission was designed to find out if briefcase-sized spacecraft called CubeSats could survive the journey to deep space. Now, MarCO—which stands for Mars Cube One—has Mars in sight.

Student discovers slowest ever pulsar star

October 23, 2018

An approximately 14 million year old pulsar star that is the "slowest-spinning" of its kind ever identified has been discovered by a Ph.D. student from The University of Manchester.

Ultra-close stars discovered inside a planetary nebula

October 23, 2018

An international team of astronomers have discovered two stars in a binary pair that complete an orbit around each other in a little over three hours, residing in the planetary nebula M3-1. Remarkably, the stars could drive ...

ALMA maps Europa's temperature

October 23, 2018

Jupiter's icy moon Europa has a chaotic surface terrain that is fractured and cracked, suggesting a long-standing history of geologic activity.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Solon
not rated yet 4 hours ago
Why not use the narrow angle camera?

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.