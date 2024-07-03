NASA's planetary radar tracks two large asteroid close approaches
The Deep Space Network's Goldstone planetary radar had a busy few days observing asteroids 2024 MK and 2011 UL21 as they safely passed Earth.
The Jet Propulsion Laboratory, (JPL) began at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena in the 1930s. After NASA was formed in 1958, JPL merged with it and became the agency's primary spacecraft center. Today, JPL is managed by Caltech, but receives its funding from NASA and has expanded its scope to include atmospheric studies, ocean studies and remediation of water and global warming on Earth. JPL works in collaboration with world-wide space agencies and observatories to gather data on planets, galaxies, and Earth observations. JPL is instrumental in designing rovers, telescopes and improving space crafts and employs thousands of scientists and engineers at its facilities
