The Jet Propulsion Laboratory, (JPL) began at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena in the 1930s. After NASA was formed in 1958, JPL merged with it and became the agency's primary spacecraft center. Today, JPL is managed by Caltech, but receives its funding from NASA and has expanded its scope to include atmospheric studies, ocean studies and remediation of water and global warming on Earth. JPL works in collaboration with world-wide space agencies and observatories to gather data on planets, galaxies, and Earth observations. JPL is instrumental in designing rovers, telescopes and improving space crafts and employs thousands of scientists and engineers at its facilities

Address California Institute of Technology 4800 Oak Grove Drive Pasadena, California 91109-8099 Website http://www.jpl.nasa.gov Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jet_Propulsion_Laboratory

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed