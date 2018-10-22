MoviePass to be jettisoned by parent company

October 23, 2018
MoviePass to be jettisoned by parent company
This Aug. 23, 2018, file photo shows Movie Pass debit cards and used movie tickets in New York. The parent company of MoviePass says that it plans to spin off the discount movie ticket subscription service into a separate public company. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. said Tuesday, Oct. 23, that the new subsidiary will be called MoviePass Entertainment Holdings Inc. and be a film production, marketing and exhibition company. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

MoviePass, the struggling discount movie ticket subscription service, is being spun off by the company that owns it.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. did not try to obscure the reasons why on Tuesday. MoviePass has become a burden.

MoviePass drew in millions of subscribers, luring them with a $10 monthly rate. But that proved costly. Because MoviePass typically pays theaters the full cost of tickets—$15 or more in big cities—a single movie can put the in the red. At one point Helios and Matheson had to take out a $5 million emergency loan to pay its payment processors after missed payments resulted in service outages.

Then, last week, the acknowledged that it is being investigated by the New York Attorney General on allegations that it misled investors.

Helios and Matheson, based in New York, says it does not believe it has misled anyone, and has filed all public disclosures in a timely and truthful manner.

"Since we acquired control of MoviePass in December 2017, HMNY largely has become synonymous with MoviePass in the public's eye, leading us to believe that our shareholders and the market perception of HMNY might benefit from separating our movie-related assets from the rest of our company," said Chairman and CEO Ted Farnsworth in a prepared statement.

Shares of Helios and Matheson, which is a data company, have been punished all year long.

MoviePass Entertainment is expected to list on the Nasdaq or an alternate trading market.

Explore further: MoviePass operations under investigation by New York AG

Related Stories

No price hike, but new caps on MoviePass discount tix plan

August 6, 2018

MoviePass, a discount service for movie tickets at theaters, is walking back a planned 50 percent price increase following a subscriber backlash. But the cash-starved company will soon impose a cap of three movies per month, ...

MoviePass crafts wider offerings for movie night

March 7, 2018

MoviePass is eyeing a broadening of its app capabilities to create a full-featured movie-going experience by tracking where people go before and after the film, the company said Monday night.

Recommended for you

Permanent, wireless self-charging system using NIR band

October 8, 2018

As wearable devices are emerging, there are numerous studies on wireless charging systems. Here, a KAIST research team has developed a permanent, wireless self-charging platform for low-power wearable electronics by converting ...

Facebook launches AI video-calling device 'Portal'

October 8, 2018

Facebook on Monday launched a range of AI-powered video-calling devices, a strategic revolution for the social network giant which is aiming for a slice of the smart speaker market that is currently dominated by Amazon and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.