MoviePass crafts wider offerings for movie night

MoviePass is eyeing a broadening of its app capabilities to create a full-featured movie-going experience by tracking where people go before and after the film, the company said Monday night.

It's a common dilemma. After going to a movie, film lovers might want to grab a bite to eat, or have a cocktail. Or maybe they fancy some refreshments before the cinema. Not always obvious, though, is where to go for such fares.

Now, MoviePass has begun to scout for ways to fill those needs, by digitally scouting an app user's location.

"Our vision is to build a complete night out at the movies," a MoviePass spokesperson said in comments emailed to this news organization. "We are exploring utilizing location-based marketing as a way to help enhance the overall experience."

For a flat monthly fee, MoviePass offers app users the ability to see an unlimited number of movies during that time period. It's a kind of Netflix for movie goers.

A recent promotion offered the service for $6.95 a month, when people agree to subscribe for a complete year. The typical price recently has been $9.95 a month.

"A way to help enhance the overall experience by creating more opportunities for our subscribers to enjoy all the various elements of a good movie night" is how MoviePass describes the potential new capabilities.

MoviePass believes it can improve the night at the movies with its new offerings and the location-based data it gathers.

"We will use the data to better inform how to market potential customer benefits including discounts on transportation, coupons for nearby restaurants, and other similar opportunities," MoviePass said. People also might be able to use the new capabilities to find places to park.

New York City-based MoviePass emphasized that it won't sell the customer data.

"Our larger goal is to deliver a complete movie-going experience at a price anyone can afford and everyone can enjoy," MoviePass stated.

