Faced with losses, MoviePass discount tix service hikes fee

July 31, 2018 by Anick Jesdanun
Faced with losses, MoviePass discount tix service hikes fee
In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Cassie Langdon holds her MoviePass card outside AMC Indianapolis 17 theatre in Indianapolis. MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent and barring viewings of most major releases during the first two weeks. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent and barring viewings of most major releases during the first two weeks.

The new $15-a-month rate for up to one movie each day still won't make MoviePass profitable. Because it typically pays theaters the full cost of tickets—which can be $15 or more in big cities—a movie or two can put the service in the red. The old monthly rate was $10.

MoviePass has shown that many moviegoers will make time to hit theaters when movies are affordable, despite more convenient options such as Netflix and video on demand. At some theaters, it is common to see long lines with people holding red MoviePass cards, which subscribers can use to charge a movie to the service.

MoviePass has grown to 3 million subscribers, from about 20,000, since it slashed monthly rates nearly a year ago to $10, from as high as $50. The company claims that its subscribers accounted for 6 percent of U.S. box office revenue in the first half of the year.

But its financial sustainability has come into question. Last week, its parent company took out a $5 million emergency loan to pay its payment processors after missed payments resulted in service outages.

MoviePass said the rate hike will go into effect within the next 30 days. Tuesday's announcement comes just days after the company, in a note to subscribers, justified surcharges for popular movies and show times as a way to keep rates low.

To curtail expenses, subscribers won't be able to watch most blockbusters until the third week of release. MoviePass already did that with the new "Mission Impossible" movie, which opened this past weekend. MoviePass said a movie distributor could allow earlier viewings through the service by reaching revenue-sharing or other arrangements with MoviePass. With "Mission Impossible," MoviePass also exempted theaters with which it has deals.

In recent months, MoviePass also stopped letting subscribers view the same movie multiple times and began requiring moviegoers to send photographs of ticket stubs as proof.

"These changes are meant to protect the longevity of our company and prevent abuse of the service," MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe said in a statement. "While no one likes change, these are essential steps to continue providing the most attractive subscription service in the industry."

One major chain, AMC, recently came up with its own subscription service after complaining that MoviePass was changing moviegoers' expectations.

AMC said Tuesday that in just five weeks, its Stubs A-List service enrolled more than 175,000 subscribers, ahead of its own projections. The costs $20 a month for three movies a week, though it allows 3D, Imax and other premium screenings, something MoviePass currently does not.

Explore further: Theater subscription service MoviePass tightens plans

Related Stories

MoviePass crafts wider offerings for movie night

March 7, 2018

MoviePass is eyeing a broadening of its app capabilities to create a full-featured movie-going experience by tracking where people go before and after the film, the company said Monday night.

Wal-Mart offers video streaming on website

July 26, 2011

Now playing: Movies at Walmart.com. The world's largest retailer on Tuesday started streaming many movies the same day they come out on DVD, in a second bid for a share of popular movie rental and streaming website Netflix ...

Netflix strikes movie deal with Weinstein Co.

February 21, 2012

(AP) -- Netflix has locked up the right to show "The Artist" and other movies from The Weinstein Co. on its Internet video service before the films are released to the leading pay-TV channels.

Recommended for you

New video game teaches teens about electricity

July 24, 2018

A new video game, designed by researchers at the University of Cambridge, gives teenagers an understanding of electricity by solving a series of puzzles in a bid to encourage more of them to study engineering at university.

Self-destructive behaviour: Burberry not alone

July 22, 2018

Burberry, which has been in the crosshairs for burning tens of millions of dollars of its products, is far from the only firm to destroy unsold goods to maintain the exclusivity and luxury mystique of their brands.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.