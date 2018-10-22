Macron urges Apple chief to boost investment in France

October 23, 2018
Macron is trying to get Apple to invest more in France
Macron is trying to get Apple to invest more in France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged Apple's chief executive Tim Cook to invest more in his country, even as Paris pursues a new EU tax on the revenues of technology giants.

Macron called for Apple to go beyond a mere marketing presence in France and finance projects with higher added value, his office said.

Macron also discussed Apple's -sharing policies with app developers, in the wake of a French anti-fraud investigation over allegations the company had abused its dominant market position.

Paris hopes that a European initiative known as "Platform to business" will allow for increased revenue sharing between US tech giants and European start-ups.

Macron also invited Cook to attend the next French-sponsored "Tech for Good" summit, a bid to encourage major players to help support educational and environmental initiatives.

Their meeting came as French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire appealed to the European Parliament to make a "clear, direct and strong decision" on taxing digital economy giants.

France is leading the charge for a minimum tax rate for companies such as Apple, Google and Amazon to be applied on their revenues throughout the European Union.

The goal is to stop companies from shifting declaring their revenues in EU member states with the most lenient tax rules, even if they generate the bulk of their sales elsewhere in the bloc.

"How can we accept that millions of European consumers freely hand over their data without a tax being passed?" Le Maire asked deputies gathered in Strasbourg, eastern France.

But such a measure will need the unanimous backing of all 28 EU members, and Germany and other countries remain wary of a tax which could inflame trans-Atlantic tensions.

Berlin in particular worries that Washington could see the digital tax as an attack on Silicon Valley's giants, and retaliate with tariffs on German auto imports, as has been threatened by President Donald Trump.

"I understand such fears, but have heard no rational, factual or convincing arguments to speak against this tax," Le Maire said.

Explore further: France urges 'wake-up call' on tax for US web giants

Related Stories

France urges 'wake-up call' on tax for US web giants

September 6, 2018

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called Thursday for EU leaders to heed a "wake-up call" on a plan to tax US technology giants, amid signs of growing resistance to the French-led initiative.

Germany urges global minimum tax for digital giants

October 21, 2018

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in an interview for publication Sunday he backed a global minimum fiscal regime for multinationals as Europe looks to levy tax notably on US tech giants.

Amazon hammers out tax deal with France

February 5, 2018

US online retailer Amazon said Monday that it had settled a major tax claim in France and would start declaring all its earnings in the country locally, as European officials prepare to tighten the fiscal screws on digital ...

Recommended for you

Permanent, wireless self-charging system using NIR band

October 8, 2018

As wearable devices are emerging, there are numerous studies on wireless charging systems. Here, a KAIST research team has developed a permanent, wireless self-charging platform for low-power wearable electronics by converting ...

Facebook launches AI video-calling device 'Portal'

October 8, 2018

Facebook on Monday launched a range of AI-powered video-calling devices, a strategic revolution for the social network giant which is aiming for a slice of the smart speaker market that is currently dominated by Amazon and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.