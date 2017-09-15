September 15, 2017

France slams Silicon Valley for skirting tax in Europe

&quot;We need to make sure in Europe that all companies are paying their fair share of tax, that is the meaning of our initiativ
le French Economy Minister Bruno Le "We need to make sure in Europe that all companies are paying their fair share of tax, that is the meaning of our initiative," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire accused US internet giants on Friday of escaping their fair share of taxes in Europe, as he pushed the EU to urgently address the issue.

Big EU countries have become increasingly frustrated that internet giants such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google escape paying a fair tax by basing their operations in lower-tax EU states such as Ireland and Luxembourg.

"We need to make sure in Europe that all companies are paying their fair share of tax, that is the meaning of our initiative," Le Maire told reporters on the sidelines of talks with his EU counterparts in Tallinn, Estonia.

"You know that this is not the case. That huge companies, huge internet companies are not paying a fair contribution to Europe."

Le Maire said he would formally unveil his proposal on Saturday to reverse the problem.

The plan already has the formal backing of Germany, Spain and Italy with Bulgaria, Austria, Greece and Latvia also ready to come on board.

Le Maire said this reform would ensure that internet giants pay tax where they earn revenue, instead of on profits booked in their EU member state headquarters of choice.

"Our proposal is simple. It is to tax the turnover at member state level of the largest companies," he said.

European regulators have become increasingly aggressive against US technology giants seen by officials as gaining too much power, with Amazon and Apple also facing scrutiny.

Le Maire insisted that his initiative was in no way anti-American and would not punish innovation.

"Of course we welcome these companies in France and in Europe," he said. "They are essential for innovation, essential for competition or jobs."

Le Maire's proposal comes after Google recently escaped a 1.115 billion euro ($1.33 billion) tax bill sought by the French treasury, after a court upheld EU law, ruling that the US 's Irish subsidiary was not taxable in France.

French President Emmanuel Macron promised to get tough on US during his election campaign, seeing their low tax rates as a source of resentment about globalisation and as unfair for European companies.

© 2017 AFP

Citation: France slams Silicon Valley for skirting tax in Europe (2017, September 15) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-france-slams-silicon-valley-skirting.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

France seeks 600 mn in taxes from Microsoft: report
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (1)