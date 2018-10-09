Japan delays touchdown of Hayabusa2 probe on asteroid: official

October 11, 2018
Scientists are already receiving data from other machines deployed on the surface of the Ryugu asteroid
Scientists are already receiving data from other machines deployed on the surface of the Ryugu asteroid

A Japanese probe sent to examine an asteroid in order to shed light on the origins of the solar system will now land on the rock several months later than planned, officials said Thursday.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) told reporters the Hayabusa2 probe is now expected to touch down on the Ryugu asteroid in "late January" at the earliest, rather than at the end of this month as initially expected.

JAXA project manager Yuichi Tsuda said they needed more time to prepare the landing as the latest data showed the asteroid was more rugged than expected.

"The mission... is to land without hitting rocks," Tsuda said, adding this was a "most difficult" operation.

"We had expected the surface would be smooth... but it seems there's no flat area."

Scientists are already receiving data from other machines deployed on the surface of the asteroid.

Last week, JAXA successfully landed a new 10-kilogramme (22-pound) observation robot known as MASCOT—"Mobile Asteroid Surface Scout."

Loaded with sensors, the robot can take images at multiple wavelengths, investigate minerals with a microscope, gauge and measure magnetic fields.

Ten days earlier, a pair of MINERVA-II micro-rovers were dropped onto the asteroid—marking the first time that moving, robotic observation devices have been successfully deployed.

The surface of the asteroid is more rugged than scientists initially thought
The surface of the asteroid is more rugged than scientists initially thought

These rovers are taking advantage of Ryugu's low gravity to jump around on the surface—travelling as far as 15 metres (49 feet) and staying above the surface for as long as 15 minutes—to survey the asteroid's physical features with cameras and sensors.

Hayabusa2, about the size of a large fridge and equipped with solar panels, is the successor to JAXA's first asteroid explorer, Hayabusa, which is Japanese for falcon.

That probe returned from a smaller, potato-shaped, asteroid with dust samples in 2010, despite various setbacks, during an epic seven-year odyssey hailed as a scientific triumph.

The Hayabusa2 mission, which costs around 30 billion yen ($260 million), was launched in December 2014 and will return to Earth with its samples in 2020.

Photos of Ryugu—which means "Dragon Palace" in Japanese, a castle at the bottom of the ocean in an ancient Japanese tale—show an asteroid shaped a bit like a spinning top with a rough surface.

By collecting samples from the surface, scientists hope to answer some fundamental questions about life and the universe, including whether elements from space helped give rise to life on Earth.

Explore further: Touchdown! Japan space probe lands new robot on asteroid

Related Stories

Japan space robots start asteroid survey

September 22, 2018

A pair of robot rovers have landed on an asteroid and begun a survey, Japan's space agency said Saturday, as it conducts a mission aiming to shed light on the origins of the solar system.

Image: A shadowy selfie taken 280 million km from Earth

September 27, 2018

On 21 September 2018, 280 million km from Earth, a roughly 1.5 square-metre cube descended towards a primitive space rock. After years of planning and 4 years in flight, this tiny spacecraft captured this 'shadow selfie' ...

Recommended for you

US, Russia astronauts making emergency landing

October 11, 2018

Two astronauts from the U.S. and Russia are making an emergency landing after a Russian booster rocket carrying them into orbit to the International Space Station has failed after launch.

How the seeds of planets take shape

October 10, 2018

In theoretical research that could explain everything from planet formation to outflows from stars, to even the settling of volcanic ash, Caltech researchers have discovered a new mechanism to explain how the act of dust ...

The threat of centaur solar system objects for the Earth

October 10, 2018

Astrophysicists Mattia Galiazzo and Rudolf Dvorak from the University of Vienna, in collaboration with Elizabeth A. Silber (Brown University, U.S.) investigated the long-term path development of centaurs, solar system minor ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.