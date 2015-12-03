Japan space probe reaches asteroid in search for origin of life

June 27, 2018
The probe was launched in 2014
A Japanese probe has reached an asteroid 300 million kilometres away to collect information about the birth of the solar system and the origin of life after a more than three-year voyage through deep space.

The Hayabusa2 probe settled into an observation position 20 kilometres (12 miles) above the Ryugu asteroid, officials from the Japan Space Exploration Agency (JAXA) said Wednesday.

"We have confirmed the arrival of Hayabusa2 at the Ryugu asteroid," JAXA said in a statement.

Ryugu is thought to contain relatively large amounts of organic matter and water, the stuff of life, and scientists hope samples taken from the asteroid will offer clues about what gave rise to life on Earth.

JAXA's announcement came just days before the UN's International Asteroid Day on June 30, a global event to raise awareness about the hazards of an and technological progress to counter such a threat.

Photos of Ryugu—which means "Dragon Palace" in Japanese, a castle at the bottom of the ocean in an ancient Japanese tale—show an asteroid shaped a bit like a spinning top with a rough surface.

This computer graphics image provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows an asteroid and asteroid explorer Hayabusa2. The Japanese space explorer that will try to blow a crater in an asteroid and bring back samples from inside is nearing its destination after a 3 1/2 -year journey. The unmanned Hayabusa2 has arrived at the asteroid Wednesday, June 27, 2018, about 280 million kilometers (170 million miles) from Earth.(JAXA via AP)

The probe will land on Ryugu in coming months and take samples "to clarify the origin of life," JAXA said in an earlier statement.

Hayabusa2, about the size of a large fridge, is equipped with solar panels and is the successor to JAXA's first asteroid explorer, Hayabusa—Japanese for falcon.

That probe returned from a smaller, potato-shaped, asteroid in 2010 with dust samples despite various setbacks during its epic seven-year Odyssey and was hailed as a scientific triumph.

This computer graphics image provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows asteroid explorer Hayabusa2 landing on a crater that it made. The Japanese space explorer that will try to blow a crater in an asteroid and bring back samples from inside is nearing its destination after a 3 1/2 -year journey. The unmanned Hayabusa2 has arrived at the asteroid Wednesday, June 27, 2018, about 280 million kilometers (170 million miles) from Earth. (JAXA via AP)

The Hayabusa2 mission costs 30 billion yen ($274 million) and the probe was launched in December 2014. It will stay with the asteroid for 18 months before heading back to Earth with its samples in late 2020.

To collect its samples, it will release an "impactor" that will explode above the asteroid, shooting a two-kilogram (four-pound) copper object into the surface to create a crater a few metres in diameter.

This image taken on June 24, 2018 and provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows asteroid of Ryugu that asteroid explorer Hayabusa2 was expected to reach as its target. The image was taken in the distance of about 40 kilometers (25 miles) between the explorer and the asteroid. The Japanese space explorer that will try to blow a crater in an asteroid and bring back samples from inside is nearing its destination after a 3 1/2 -year journey. The unmanned Hayabusa2 has arrived at the asteroid Wednesday, June 27, 2018, about 280 million kilometers (170 million miles) from Earth.(JAXA and partner institutions via AP)

From this crater, the probe will collect "fresh" materials unexposed to millennia of wind and radiation, hoping for answers to some fundamental questions about life and the universe, including whether elements from space helped give rise to life on Earth.

The will observe the surface with its camera and sensing equipment but will also drop tiny MINERVA-II rover robots as well as a French-German landing package named Mobile Asteroid Surface Scout (MASCOT) for observation.

FredJose
1 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
, and scientists hope samples taken from the asteroid will offer clues about what gave rise to life on Earth.


Genesis 1 gives more than just a clue, it actually tells you Who designed and made life as well as in what order and how quickly life made its appearance here on spaceship Earth. it also fully informs us that there wasn't any need for evolution in order to have human beings on earth.

Of course if you believe in the evolutionary fairy tale, well, this satellite and its probe will leave you largely disappointed with the results it will get. Time will confirm this.

