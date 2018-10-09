Dubai airport begins using biometric tech at security

October 10, 2018
Dubai airport begins using biometric tech at security
A passenger walks through the Smart Tunnel at the airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Passport control looked a little different today in Dubai at the world's busiest airport for international travel. That's because Dubai International Airport debuted a new "smart tunnel." (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Passport control looks a little different in Dubai International Airport—the world's busiest for international travel.

That's because the debuted a new "smart tunnel" that uses biometric technology, instead of human checks, to allow some air travelers to complete passport control in just 15 seconds.

Passengers register at a kiosk before going through smart gates which use iris recognition to let them through.

Maj. Gen, Mohammed Ahmed al-Marri, director-general at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs, called it the "latest and most unique technology" and says the project has been in development for four years.

For now, it's just business- and first-class passengers who can use the facilities.

Dubai airport begins using biometric tech at security
A passenger walks through the Smart Tunnel at the airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Passport control looked a little different today in Dubai at the world's busiest airport for international travel. That's because Dubai International Airport debuted a new "smart tunnel." (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Dubai airport begins using biometric tech at security
A passenger walks through the Smart Tunnel at the airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Passport control looked a little different today in Dubai at the world's busiest airport for international travel. That's because Dubai International Airport debuted a new "smart tunnel." (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Explore further: Delta to use facial recognition in Atlanta's international terminal

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Permanent, wireless self-charging system using NIR band

October 8, 2018

As wearable devices are emerging, there are numerous studies on wireless charging systems. Here, a KAIST research team has developed a permanent, wireless self-charging platform for low-power wearable electronics by converting ...

Facebook launches AI video-calling device 'Portal'

October 8, 2018

Facebook on Monday launched a range of AI-powered video-calling devices, a strategic revolution for the social network giant which is aiming for a slice of the smart speaker market that is currently dominated by Amazon and ...

Artificial enzymes convert solar energy into hydrogen gas

October 4, 2018

In a new scientific article, researchers at Uppsala University describe how, using a completely new method, they have synthesised an artificial enzyme that functions in the metabolism of living cells. These enzymes can utilize ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.