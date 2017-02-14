Eurostar implements facial recognition for Paris passengers

After London last year, Eurostar has installed electronic passport gates with facial recognition technology for passengers travelling from Paris.
"If you're travelling from Paris to day, try our brand new E-gates," the company tweeted Wednesday.
Passengers with biometric passports scan the document at a first gate and then proceed to a second gate where a camera compares their features with their passport picture before allowing them through to the departure lounge.
Over half a million passengers have used the e-gates at St Pancras station in London since they were installed in mid-2016.
After Gare du Nord in Paris, Eurostar also plans to roll out the technology, in use in a growing number of airports, to Brussels Midi station.
