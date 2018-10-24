October 24, 2018

Driverless hover-taxis to take off in Singapore

The Volocopter electric air taxi takes off and lands vertically and can carry two passengers for around 30 kilometres (19 miles)
The Volocopter electric air taxi takes off and lands vertically and can carry two passengers for around 30 kilometres (19 miles)

Test flights of a driverless hover-taxi will take place in Singapore next year, a German aviation firm said, the latest innovation to offer an escape from Asia's monster traffic jams.

Millions of commuters in the region's cities have to contend with chronic gridlock every day, sparking a race to develop new ways to avoid the snarl-ups.

While the developed -state of Singapore does not suffer major congestion, it is seen as a perfect -bed for new technologies due to its compact size and openness to innovation.

German firm Volocopter said Tuesday it will conduct the test flights in Singapore in the second half of next year with the support of the government.

Resembling a helicopter, Volocopter's electric air taxis take off and land vertically. They are based on drone technology and can fly two people for around 30 kilometres (19 miles), the firm said in a statement.

The Singapore tests follow a public demonstration in Dubai last year.

"The Volocopter is designed specifically for inner city missions," Volocopter said in a statement, adding it can withstand minor turbulence around skyscrapers, allowing for smooth rides.

"It is so quiet that at a height of 100 metres (330 feet), it cannot be heard over the typical background noise of a city."

A company spokeswoman said the Volocopter can be controlled by a pilot using a joystick, or remotely from the ground.

Apart from the test flights, Volocopter will also set up a product design and engineering centre in Singapore to support its expansion plans.

Volocopter said they are getting ready to roll out their first fixed routes in cities.

The hover-taxis will complement helicopter-hailing services which are already taking off in some cities to beat traffic jams.

© 2018 AFP

Citation: Driverless hover-taxis to take off in Singapore (2018, October 24) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-10-driverless-hover-taxis-singapore.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Dubai dreams of flying taxis darting among its skyscrapers
1402 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

10 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

A Proposed Entirely AI Based Codec

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)