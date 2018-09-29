Dog intelligence 'not exceptional'

October 1, 2018, University of Exeter
People who think dogs are exceptionally intelligent are barking up the wrong tree, new research shows.

Scientists reviewed evidence that compared the brain power of with other domestic , other social hunters and other carnivorans (an order including animals such as dogs, wolves, bears, lions and hyenas).

The researchers, from the University of Exeter and Canterbury Christ Church University, found the abilities of dogs were at least matched by several species in each of these groups.

The study examined more than 300 papers on the intelligence of dogs and other animals, and found several cases of "over interpretation" in favour of dogs' abilities.

"During our work it seemed to us that many studies in dog cognition research set out to 'prove' how clever dogs are," said Professor Stephen Lea, of the University of Exeter.

"They are often compared to chimpanzees and whenever dogs 'win', this gets added to their reputation as something exceptional.

"Yet in each and every case we found other valid comparison species that do at least as well as dogs do in those tasks."

The review focussed on sensory cognition, physical cognition, spatial cognition, and self-awareness.

"Taking all three groups (, social hunters and carnivorans) into account, dog cognition does not look exceptional," said Dr. Britta Osthaus, of Canterbury Christ Church University.

"We are doing dogs no favour by expecting too much of them. Dogs are dogs, and we need to take their needs and true abilities into account when considering how we treat them."

The paper, published in the journal Learning & Behavior, is entitled: "In what sense are dogs special? Canine cognition in comparative context."

More information: Stephen E. G. Lea et al, In what sense are dogs special? Canine cognition in comparative context, Learning & Behavior (2018). DOI: 10.3758/s13420-018-0349-7

pntaylor
3 / 5 (2) 8 hours ago
No, of course, All dogs are not exceptional.
Speaking of domestic animals you can, reasonably, keep
in your home, dogs can be, amazingly, intelligent.
Assuming they are not pure breeds, who can be some of
the dumbest animals on the planet. There, again, not All
pure bred dogs.
People gush on their dogs (sometimes overly so), because
dogs give the closest domestic relationship, to a human, other
than another human and as opposed to birds, fish, rodents,
pigs and, yes, cats.
In the end, a rather useless study and article, comparing dogs to
the rest of the animal kingdom.
betterexists
1 / 5 (4) 8 hours ago
It is the Western nations (aided by massive machine farming) that have spread this nonsense to other nations.
TheGhostofOtto1923
2.7 / 5 (3) 6 hours ago
dogs can be, amazingly, intelligent.
Assuming they are not pure breeds, who can be some of
the dumbest animals on the planet. There, again, not All
pure bred dogs
Dogs have been bred for obedience without question, not independent thinking and problem-solving. Nothing to do with purity of breeding.

Of course they're dumb.

This is also why hunter-gatherers are smarter than the average domesticated farmer/soldier. Same selection process.
herbalmagick
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Dogs may not be the smartest of animals. On the other hand, no other animal has been bred for 14,000 years specifically to be a companion for humans. A well-trained dog is a joy to know.

