Delivery startup Instacart valued at $7.6 bn in funding round

October 16, 2018
Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Instacart, says more people will be ordering groceries online in coming years, spurring growth in on-deman
Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Instacart, says more people will be ordering groceries online in coming years, spurring growth in on-demand services like his company

Online grocery delivery startup Instacart, a symbol of the "on demand" economy, said Tuesday it raised $600 million in capital, at a valuation of $7.6 billion.

The funding round led by D1 Capital will be used to expand in North America, where Instacart has partnerships with some 300 retailers including Kroger, Aldi, Loblaw, Sam's Club, Sprouts, Publix, Albertsons and Walmart Canada.

Instacart has raised more than $1.6 billion to date and has 600 full-time employees across North America, according to a statement.

"The US is nearly a $1 trillion grocery market, and last year we saw almost every major grocer in North America bring their business online in a significant way," said Apoorva Mehta, Instacart founder and chief executive.

"We believe we're in the very early stages of a massive shift in the way people buy groceries and we expect that one in five Americans will be shopping for their groceries online in the next five years."

Dan Sundheim, founder of D1 Capital Partners, said in the statement that "grocery is the largest category within US retail and it is also one of the least penetrated online. The industry is at a tipping point and there will likely be a significant acceleration in the adoption of online ordering for delivery over the next few years."

Explore further: Delivery startup Instacart bags new funding

Related Stories

Apoorva Mehta had 20 failed startups before Instacart

February 9, 2017

The gig: Apoorva Mehta, 30, is the founder and chief executive of San Francisco grocery delivery startup Instacart. Over the last four years, he has grown the company to more than 300 full-time employees and tens of thousands ...

Recommended for you

Permanent, wireless self-charging system using NIR band

October 8, 2018

As wearable devices are emerging, there are numerous studies on wireless charging systems. Here, a KAIST research team has developed a permanent, wireless self-charging platform for low-power wearable electronics by converting ...

Facebook launches AI video-calling device 'Portal'

October 8, 2018

Facebook on Monday launched a range of AI-powered video-calling devices, a strategic revolution for the social network giant which is aiming for a slice of the smart speaker market that is currently dominated by Amazon and ...

Artificial enzymes convert solar energy into hydrogen gas

October 4, 2018

In a new scientific article, researchers at Uppsala University describe how, using a completely new method, they have synthesised an artificial enzyme that functions in the metabolism of living cells. These enzymes can utilize ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.