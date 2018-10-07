Airbus name Guillaume Faury to replace Enders

Guillaume Faury, pictured, will replace Tom Enders as chief executive of Airbus The board of European aerospace giant Airbus said Monday it had nominated Guillaume Faury to replace Tom Enders as chief executive after its general assembly next April.

Frenchman Faury, 50, is currently head of Airbus' commercial aviation branch.

"I am delighted at the prospect of taking on this challenge with passion and enthusiasm," Faury said.

German Enders praised the choice, saying that "Guillaume represents the new generation of leaders which Airbus will need in the coming decade".

Enders, 59, will leave the group after Faury's official appointment on April 10, 2019, after confirming in December that he was not seeking a new term at the helm.

