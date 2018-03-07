Airbus to name new CEO at end of year: company

March 20, 2018
Airbus has been weakened recently by major corruption investigations in Britain and France, as well as Germany and Austria, that
Airbus has been weakened recently by major corruption investigations in Britain and France, as well as Germany and Austria, that have cast a pall over one of Europe's most successful companies

European aviation giant Airbus said Tuesday it will name a successor to departing CEO Tom Enders at the end of 2018.

France-based Airbus in December announced that Enders, who is German, would not seek reappointment when his current term runs out out next year.

As part of a major shake-up of top management, the former head of the group's helicopters unit, Guillaume Faury, recently replaced fellow Frenchman Fabrice Bregier as head of the commercial aircraft unit.

The board of directors said Tuesday that the name of Enders' replacement would be put to the annual shareholders' meeting set for April 2019, which is when his mandate ends.

Airbus has been weakened recently by major corruption investigations in Britain and France, as well as Germany and Austria, that have cast a pall over one of Europe's most successful companies.

It has also faced challenges with the A380 superjumbo, the world's largest civilian airliner, as well as over-budget military transporter A400M.

In early March it announced plans to cut around 3,700 jobs on the A380 and A400M programmes.

Explore further: Airbus to axe 3,700 jobs in Europe

Related Stories

Airbus to axe 3,700 jobs in Europe

March 7, 2018

Aircraft giant Airbus is to axe around 3,700 jobs in Europe as it cuts back production of its troubled A380 superjumbo and A400M military transporter, the company and union officials said Wednesday.

Airbus profits soar despite new charge on A400M military plane

February 15, 2018

Airbus said Thursday that increased deliveries, windfall gains from divestments and favourable exchange rates enabled profits to take off last year, even though it booked a "substantial" new charge on its A400M military transporter ...

Recommended for you

World's biggest battery in Australia to trump Musk's

March 16, 2018

British billionaire businessman Sanjeev Gupta will built the world's biggest battery in South Australia, officials said Friday, overtaking US star entrepreneur Elon Musk's project in the same state last year.

1 in 3 Michigan workers tested opened fake 'phishing' email

March 16, 2018

Michigan auditors who conducted a fake "phishing" attack on 5,000 randomly selected state employees said Friday that nearly one-third opened the email, a quarter clicked on the link and almost one-fifth entered their user ...

Origami-inspired self-locking foldable robotic arm

March 15, 2018

A research team of Seoul National University led by Professor Kyu-Jin Cho has developed an origami-inspired robotic arm that is foldable, self-assembling and also highly-rigid. (The researchers include Suk-Jun Kim, Dae-Young ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.