Video: Stretchy wires for the future

Scientists at Duke Chemistry, NC State Engineering and the University of California – San Diego have teamed up to create stretchable, flexible wires that conduct current and change colors to indicate they're about to reach the breaking point.
Future uses could be wearable electronics, biomedical devices and soft robots. (Paper: "Mechanochromic Stretchable Electronics," Applied Materials and Interfaces, Aug. 9, 2018)
More information:
