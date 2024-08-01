Duke University located in the Research Triangle of Durham, North Carolina traces its roots to 1838 when it was founded by Quakers and Methodists in Trinity, NC. Duke has more than 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and professional degree students enrolled in its private university. Duke Medical School, School of Engineering, and the School of the Environment are rated very high nationally and internationally. Biomedical research is a very strong point for Duke and its discoveries come in rapid succession. Duke is well funded by endowments, grants and an exceptionally generous alumni.

Address 615 Chapel Drive, Box 90563, Durham, NC 27708-0563 Website http://www.duke.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duke_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

