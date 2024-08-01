Duke University located in the Research Triangle of Durham, North Carolina traces its roots to 1838 when it was founded by Quakers and Methodists in Trinity, NC. Duke has more than 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and professional degree students enrolled in its private university. Duke Medical School, School of Engineering, and the School of the Environment are rated very high nationally and internationally. Biomedical research is a very strong point for Duke and its discoveries come in rapid succession. Duke is well funded by endowments, grants and an exceptionally generous alumni.

Building a prototype of the cosmos

How would it feel to peer into the night sky and behold millions of galaxies across a vast swath of space? What would it be like to hunt for worlds beyond our solar system, or spot the fiery deaths of stars?

Astronomy

Jul 9, 2024

Protected areas can boost biodiversity and local economies

Protected areas, like nature reserves, can conserve biodiversity without harming local economic growth, countering a common belief that conservation restricts development. A new study outlines what is needed for conservation ...

Ecology

Jun 22, 2024

Silkworms help grow better organ-like tissues in labs

Biomedical engineers at Duke University have developed a silk-based, ultrathin membrane that can be used in organ-on-a-chip models to better mimic the natural environment of cells and tissues within the body. When used in ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jun 6, 2024

