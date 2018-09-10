Total of 21 new parasitoid wasps following the first ever revision of their genus

September 11, 2018, Pensoft Publishers
Total of 21 new parasitoid wasps following the first ever revision of their genus
The type species of the genus, Chromoteleia semicyanea, described by Ashmead back in 1893. Credit: Norman F. Johnson

As many as twenty-one species of parasitoid wasps are described as new to science, following the first ever revision of their genus since its establishment back in 1893.

The study simultaneously updates the count of within the (Chromoteleia) to 27 in total, produces a systematic revision of the world's representatives of this group of , expands their biogeographic knowledge, and clarifies their generic concept.

The monograph is published in the open access journal ZooKeys by a team of US and Canadian scientists, led by Hua-yan Chen, graduate student at the Ohio State University.

The wasps in the genus Chromoteleia are easily distinguished thanks to their large size in combination with their vivid colouration. Compared to other species in the family of platygastrid wasps, which normally measure merely 1—2 mm in length, the species in the studied genus range between 3 and 9 mm. Their uncommonly large, robust and elongated bodies is why the scientists assume that these wasps likely parasitise the eggs of orthopterans, such as grasshoppers, crickets and katydids.

A focal point in the study is the intriguing distribution of the wasps. While the genus is widespread throughout continental Mesoamerica, Central America and South America, and its distribution ranges from the Mexican state of Jalisco in the north all the way to Itapúa Department in Paraguay and Paraná in southern Brazil, the species C. congoana is a lone representative of the genus in Africa.

Total of 21 new parasitoid wasps following the first ever revision of their genus
The 'lone' African representative of the genus, Chromoteleia congoana. Credit: Agnièle Touret-Alby

While dispersal from South America to Africa has been observed in the past in another genus of (Kapala), the scientists are not willing to reject the possibility of Chromoteleia wasps having been widely distributed across the Old World during a previous geological epoch. Such phenomenon, also known as a relict population, would not mean that the wasp group has subsequently 'conquered' the Neotropics and current species inhabiting the New World are rather remainders of once widespread insects.

To conclude their findings, the scientists examined specimens hosted in collections at twenty institutions from around the globe, including the American Entomological Institute; American Museum of Natural History; Bernice P. Bishop Museum; California Academy of Sciences; Canadian National Collection of Insects; California State Collection of Arthropods; Florida State Collection of Arthropods; Instituto Alexander von Humboldt; Illinois Natural History Survey; Kansas University's Natural History Museum; Museo del Instituto de Museo del Instituto de Zoologia Agricola; Museum National d'Histoire Naturelle; Museu Paraense Emílio Goeldi; Lund Museum of Zoology at Lund University; Triplehorn Insect Collection at the Ohio State University; South African Museum; Texas A&M University's Insect Collection; Bohart Museum of Entomology; University of Colorado; and Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

Explore further: New wasps named after Crocodile Dundee and Toblerone amongst 17 new genera and 29 species

More information: Hua-yan Chen et al, Revision of the World species of the genus Chromoteleia Ashmead (Hymenoptera, Platygastridae, Scelioninae), ZooKeys (2018). DOI: 10.3897/zookeys.778.25775

Related Stories

Newly discovered wasp is a parasitic piggyback

July 25, 2013

A previously unknown species of parasitoid wasp that rides on the back of damselflies before laying eggs inside their eggs, has been discovered in Taiwan by a team of scientists, including an entomologist from the Natural ...

Recommended for you

Study shows how beetle larvae adapt to different bee hosts

September 11, 2018

A team of researchers at the University of California has discovered adaptations made by a species of beetle to survive in different geographic locations. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of ...

Can you evolve while being robust?

September 11, 2018

It was long thought that DNA, together with the genes encoded in it, determined genetic destiny. But equally important is coordinating when genes are turned on and off. In fact, the regulation of gene expression defines life ...

Aquafarmers on the front lines

September 10, 2018

Many of the world's future farmers will likely be farming oceans, as aquaculture—the cultivation of fish and other aquatic species—continues its expansion as the fastest growing food sector. New research shows that in ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.