Sparrow in a lead mine—birds adapt to life in contaminated areas

September 21, 2018, Macquarie University

sparrow
Female House Sparrow, Bairnsdale Australia. Credit: Wikipedia.
A new study of house sparrows' genes has found the first evidence of animals adapting to lead contamination in heavily polluted areas of Australia.

House sparrows have been in the mining towns of Broken Hill, NSW and Mount Isa, Queensland for around 100 and 50 years respectively, providing a unique opportunity to examine how the introduced species has adapted to these environments.

Led by researchers from Macquarie University, the study compared the genomic data of sparrows from these areas of high lead concentrations with sparrows from other regional and urban centres.

The study found 12 genetic variants in the birds from the mining areas that have been previously associated with lead exposure in laboratory studies.

The presence of these outlier suggests the sparrows in Broken Hill and Mount Isa have adapted to avoid the uptake of lead into the body and to counter its negative impacts on neural and bone development.

This can be achieved by down-regulating the lead transporters on the surface of the body to reduce the amount of lead absorbed or by preventing it accumulating in the organs.

These genes and their associated pathways provide targets for observing how well other animal species are adapting to lead contamination.

"Adaptation to pollutants is vital to the future health of ecosystems in areas affected by human activity like mining, but we currently have very limited understanding of how animals can evolve to mitigate the negative impacts," said lead author Samuel Andrew.

"House sparrows generally live in areas with humans, and have been in some towns for up to 50 generations, so they're a perfect example to start analysing how wildlife more generally might be changing to cope with a contaminated environment".

"We found clear indications of similar genetic adaptation in two separate populations in Broken Hill and Mount Isa, showing parallel evolution even after this relatively short period of time."

Explore further: Toxic metals exposures lower school scores and slow childhood development

More information: Samuel C. Andrew et al. Signs of adaptation to trace metal contamination in a common urban bird, Science of The Total Environment (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2018.09.052

Related Stories

Warming temperatures may cause birds to shrink

January 24, 2018

Biologists have known for a long time that animals living in colder climates tend to have larger bodies, supposedly as an adaptation to reduce heat loss. However, understanding how temperature affects animals has gained new ...

House sparrow decline linked to air pollution and poor diet

October 3, 2017

Despite being well-adapted to urban life, house sparrow numbers are falling. A study in open-access journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution finds that compared to sparrows living in the country, urban-dwelling birds show ...

Recommended for you

How quinoa plants shed excess salt and thrive in saline soils

September 21, 2018

Barely heard of a couple of years ago, quinoa today is common on European supermarket shelves. The hardy plant thrives even in saline soils. Researchers from the University of Würzburg have now determined how the plant gets ...

Decoding the structure of an RNA-based CRISPR system

September 20, 2018

Over the past several years, CRISPR-Cas9 has moved beyond the lab bench and into the public zeitgeist. This gene-editing tool CRISPR-Cas9 holds promise for correcting defects inside individual cells and potentially healing ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.