Researchers develop a solid material with mobile particles that react to the environment

September 10, 2018, Leibniz-Institut für Neue Materialien gGmbH
Researchers develop a solid material with mobile particles that react to the environment
At high temperatures (left) particles move freely in the droplets and lend the material a ruby red color; they agglomerate at lower temperatures (right) and change the material’s color to grey-violet. Credit: INM

Inside most materials, little is moving. But a new "active nanocomposite" is teeming with motion: small particles connect or separate, thus changing the color of the entire material. It was made by scientists of the Leibniz Institute for New Materials in Saarbrücken in an attempt to lend materials more dynamics. The transparent material can "answer" temperature changes or, in the future, the presence of chemical substances and toxins with a color change. The researchers want to create packaging films that change their color when food spoils, for example.

The results were recently published in the renowned scientific journal Advanced Materials.

How does one get to move inside a solid material? "You rarely want this to happen in steel, concrete, or plastics, because free motion usually implies a weak spot in the material. In our active nanocomposites, particles are decoupled from the main material inside small compartments, while the rest remains stable," says Tobias Kraus, Head of the Structure Formation Group at INM.

The research team used a trick: like raisins in a pudding, they distributed small liquid droplets in a polymer. The droplets contained that move freely inside each droplet, something they could not do in the solid: "The particles are now free to either agglomerate or freely move in the entire droplet. The nanocomposite's color depends on how far the nanoparticles are from each other, it changes from ruby red to grey-violet in our example. The particles can separate again, and the color change is fully reversible," explains Professor Kraus.

The naked eye can discern neither the droplets nor the nanoparticles inside. The entire composite is translucent; it simply changes its color depending on temperature. "The result is relevant for applications that require transparent materials. We envision coating it onto clear films, for example," says the material scientist Kraus.

In the current publication, the agglomerate depending on temperature. In the future, the scientists want the nanocomposite to react to chemical stimuli. "One may use this to directly visualize high Vitamin C concentrations or toxins, for example," says Kraus.

Explore further: Small clumps in the body: how nanoparticles react to proteins

More information: David Doblas et al. A Translucent Nanocomposite with Liquid Inclusions of a Responsive Nanoparticle Dispersion, Advanced Materials (2018). DOI: 10.1002/adma.201803159

Related Stories

Making composite material smart with precious metal

June 5, 2018

Doping polymer brushes with gold nanoparticles results in a switchable composite material which changes its thickness depending on the pH value. The research by physicists at the TU Darmstadt, published in the journal Soft ...

Recommended for you

Artificial anti-oxidant may be the next go-to supplement

September 11, 2018

Naturally-derived anti-oxidants have become the 'it' health ingredient to look for in food. But researchers from UBC Okanagan and the University of Bologna have discovered that TEMPO—a well-known artificial anti-oxidant—is ...

Researchers discover how caged molecules 'rattle and sing'

September 11, 2018

A team of energy researchers from the University of Minnesota and University of Massachusetts Amherst has discovered that molecular motion can be predicted with high accuracy when confining molecules in small nanocages. Their ...

Decoupling stress and corrosion to predict metal failure

September 10, 2018

An Arizona State University research team has released new insights about intergranular stress-corrosion cracking (SCC), an environmental cause of premature failure in engineered structures, including bridges, aircraft and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.