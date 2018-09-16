New research warns of primate extinction in China

September 17, 2018, University of Western Australia
New research warns of primate extinction in China
Snubnosed Monkeys. Credit: Eva Hejda http://fotos.naturspot.de/ [CC BY-SA 2.0 de (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/de/deed.en)], via Wikimedia Commons

Up to 80 per cent of China's primate species are at risk of extinction according to a new study by a group of international primatologists including The University of Western Australia.

The research was published in Biodiversity and Conservation and involved scientists from China, the United States, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil and Australia, who examined how recent human-induced environmental changes had accelerated the demise of China's primate population.

China is a hotspot of global significance for primates, but 80 per cent of China's 25 are threatened and two species have recently vanished.

The researchers modelled the conflict between agricultural expansion and primate distributions in China over the next 25 to 75 years and found that unless environmental policies were strengthened, primate distributions were expected to shrink by an additional 51 to 87 per cent by the year 2100, resulting in the extinction of many monkey and ape species.

The scientists are urging China to create a national agency of environmental information focused on public awareness and education, and targeted programs of habitat restoration to return degraded forests to a more natural state.

One of the paper's authors Dr. Cyril Grueter, from UWA's School of Human Sciences, said China's spiralling development over recent decades had taken a massive toll on its environment and fauna, in particular its magnificent primates such as the enigmatic snub-nosed monkeys.

"Fortunately China is aware of the plight of its natural heritage and has amassed the economic and intellectual capital to become a driving force in wildlife conservation," Dr. Grueter said.

Co-author Professor Ruliang Pan, an adjunct senior research fellow from UWA's School of Human Sciences, saidover the past 40 years, social and economic development in China had depended primarily on the depletion of natural resources and land conversion.

"The result is that non-human , like other animals in China, are facing an extinction crisis," Professor Pan said.

Senior author Professor Paul Garber, from the University of Illinois, said represented our closest living relatives, played an important role in maintaining the health of tropical forest ecosystems and served as models for understanding human evolution, health, behaviour, biology, cognition, and sociality.

"Primates have existed in China for some 55 million years. However, in the face of unprecedented and unsustainable and the demands of a large human population, unless changes are implemented immediately the vast majority of these species will become extinct or effectively extinct by the end of the century," Professor Garber said.

"China is facing a historic moment and has one final opportunity to balance economic growth and environmental sustainability, or face the unprecedented loss of animal and plant biodiversity."

Explore further: First chance to see…or last? Spectacular new footage of Vietnam's primates

More information: Baoguo Li et al. The primate extinction crisis in China: immediate challenges and a way forward, Biodiversity and Conservation (2018). DOI: 10.1007/s10531-018-1614-y

Related Stories

Primates in peril

June 15, 2018

Primates are fascinating. They are intelligent, live in complex societies and are a vital part of the ecosystem. Lemurs, lorises, galagos, tarsiers, monkeys and apes are our closest biological relatives and just like them, ...

Call for more animal welfare controls in Chinese research

June 10, 2016

Researchers from The Australian National University (ANU) have urged China to have more stringent laws for medical research on primates, as China has become a hub for animal testing due to a lack of animal welfare controls.

Recommended for you

Newly discovered enzyme is 'firing pin' for plant immunity

September 17, 2018

Just like humans, plants have an immune system that helps them fight off infections. Plant immunity has some important differences: they don't make antibodies and can't fight off the same bug more quickly months or years ...

How dragonfly wings get their patterns

September 17, 2018

Harvard researchers have developed a computational model that can mimic, with only a few, simple parameters, the complex wing patterns of a large group of distantly-related insects, shedding light on how these patterns form.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.