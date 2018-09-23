New glue could make millions of medical procedures safer, less invasive for patients

September 28, 2018, Purdue University
New glue could make millions of medical procedures safer, less invasive for patients
Purdue University associate professor Julie Liu, at left, and doctoral student Sydney Hollingshead helped create a glue that could make medical procedures safer. Credit: Purdue University image/Erin Easterling

More than 230 million invasive surgeries are performed worldwide each year – and nearly all of those procedures create additional tissue damage from stitches and staples. Researchers at Purdue University are hoping to significantly decrease that damage with a new surgical adhesive technology.

The Purdue team is working to solve one of the major challenges in the biomedical technology field – most adhesives do not work well in moist environments because water interferes with the adhesion process. That means they cannot work inside the human body.

Glue developed by the Purdue team uses a family of proteins and a modified amino acid to form a strong elastic bond between the soft tissues being joined.

"We are taking a giant leap in health care research by creating something totally new," said Julie Liu, an associate professor of chemical engineering and biomedical engineering at Purdue, who led the research team. "There are currently no viable surgical glues that work inside the body."

The Purdue researchers were inspired by natural glues that are created using the proteins produced by underwater organisms such as mussels and sandcastle worms.

"This research presented a whole new set of challenges for me," Liu said. "Our team had to come up with ways to bond within a wet environment that are non-toxic and biocompatible."

Credit: Purdue University

The Purdue has several advantages over sutures and staples, including reduced patient discomfort, lower risk of infection and less damage to surrounding healthy .

The technology aligns with Purdue's "giant leaps" celebration of the university's global advancements made in health, space, artificial intelligence and sustainability as part of Purdue's 150th anniversary. Those are the four themes of the yearlong celebration's Ideas Festival, designed to showcase Purdue as an intellectual center solving real-world issues.

"It is exciting to work on such innovative and impactful research as a student," said Sydney Hollingshead, a chemical engineering doctoral student, who assisted with the research. "We are going to help a lot of people by turning our engineering discoveries into medical advances."

Liu also said that commercial glues sold as liquid bandages for cuts and scrapes do not work for surgeries because the chemical makeup of those glues is toxic when used inside the body.

Explore further: Researchers develop a toxin-free adhesive system inspired by underwater creatures

Related Stories

Recommended for you

New, highly stable catalyst may help turn water into fuel

September 28, 2018

Breaking the bonds between oxygen and hydrogen in water could be a key to the creation of hydrogen in a sustainable manner, but finding an economically viable technique for this has proved difficult. Researchers report a ...

Researchers find value in unusual type of plant material

September 28, 2018

An ideal biorefinery would turn renewable crops into a variety of fuels and products with little waste. A significant challenge in realizing this vision is what to do with lignin, a fibrous and difficult-to-break-down material ...

Following the path of chemicals through the soil

September 28, 2018

Where do pesticides and their degradation products go once they enter the soil? And how long does it take them to get to groundwater or drainage systems? That depends on a number of factors, but researchers at Aarhus University ...

Polymer coating cools down buildings

September 27, 2018

With temperatures rising and heat-waves disrupting lives around the world, cooling solutions are becoming ever more essential. This is a critical issue especially in developing countries, where summer heat can be extreme ...

Shake, rattle, and roll to high efficiency photovoltaics

September 27, 2018

New insight into how a certain class of photovoltaic materials allows efficient conversion of sunlight into electricity could set up these materials to replace traditional silicon solar cells. A study by researchers at Penn ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.