Lockheed Martin hopes new lab inspires workforce, attracts future employees

September 27, 2018 by Marco Santana, Orlando Sentinel

Lockheed Martin pulled up the curtain on a new innovation lab Tuesday, showing off 3-D printers, virtual and augmented reality headsets and a robotics lab meant to encourage its employees to experiment.

The 6,500-square-foot lab, which sits near the eastern perimeter of the defense giant's Orlando-based Missiles and Fire Control campus, will also be used as a recruitment tool, as Lockheed competes in a highly competitive battle for skilled workers.

"It's a place people want to work at," said corporate innovation manager Chad Harper, who is based in Dallas and also helped open the company's innovation lab there. It's "having the ability to have the freedom to experiment and explore and also do your day job."

Lockheed Martin has 7,000 employees in Orlando, and that number is expected to grow.

"This area is great and there is a lot more competition for talent," engineering vice president Tom Mirek said. "One of my jobs is to attract them to Lockheed Martin. (The innovation center) benefits this area by keeping students we have here in the area with high-paying jobs instead of going west or going north."

A stroll through the lab during its coming-out party gave a glimpse at what the company thinks could be the future of innovation, with 3-D-printed hardware sitting alongside a 3-D-printed bullfrog and bottle opener.

On the other side of the room, employees tinkered with an augmented reality headset, just next to another worker playing a fighting game using virtual reality.

In another room, a table is lined with drones as room leaders talk about how an exoskeleton built by an employee—known as ONYX—now has dedicated space in the facility for future development.

The area is meant to encourage experimentation, said Travis Coomer, the company's vice president of engineering and technology.

"We are expecting spectacular successes," he told a small crowd at the facility. "We are expecting spectacular failures."

Lockheed anticipates that the new facility will help the company create new patents and win multimillion-dollar contracts.

Any intellectual property created there will belong to Lockheed, although Harper said at least one project created in its Dallas location was in a sector Lockheed does not operate in.

The creator of that was allowed to take his intellectual property outside of the company, according to Harper.

"We wanted to create a space where people can imagine the future and have the tools to ... test ideas," said Frank St. John, Missiles and Fire Control's executive .

The layout of the space includes five dedicated laboratories, each sporting its own kind of next-generation technology for workers to play around with.

These include a computing test environment, where workers can create and test applications; a lab that includes access to AR, VR, high-powered computers and 3-D printers; a robotics test bay; an animation lab that allows quick visualizations of concepts; and a sensor, optics and laser testing site.

Explore further: Lockheed Martin wins $7.2B Air Force satellite contract

6 shares

©2018 The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Fla.)
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related Stories

Lockheed Martin to cut 1,200 US jobs

January 6, 2010

US global security giant Lockheed Martin said Wednesday it will cut approximately 1,200 US jobs as part of a restructuring within its electronics systems business area.

Lockheed Martin aerospace division to cut 800 jobs

August 17, 2009

Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company, a division of US global security firm Lockheed Martin Corporation, said Monday it would cut about 800 jobs by year-end to improve its competitiveness.

Recommended for you

Ready-to-use recipe for turning plant waste into gasoline

September 25, 2018

Bioscience engineers at KU Leuven, Belgium, already knew how to make gasoline in the laboratory from plant waste such as sawdust. Now, the researchers have developed a road map, as it were, for industrial cellulose gasoline.

Late to the party, German carmakers join race against Tesla

September 23, 2018

After years watching Tesla's electric cars speed ahead while they have been on the defensive over an industry-wide diesel emissions scandal, German high-end manufacturers have finally unveiled their first challengers to the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.