July 14, 2015

Lockheed Martin's JAGM goes two for two in latest flight tests

by Lockheed Martin

The Lockheed Martin Joint Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM) multi-mode guidance section offers enhanced performance on tomorrow’s battlefield. Our multi-mode seeker provides an improved semi-active laser (SAL) sensor for precision-strike and a fire-and-forget millimeter wave (MMW) radar for moving targets in all-weather conditions.  These new sensors have been integrated into our JAGM guidance section and mated with our AGM-114R missile bus and demonstrated during multiple guided flight tests. 

Lockheed Martin demonstrated its multi-mode Joint Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM), engaging two laser-designated stationary targets during recent Government-led flight tests at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

In the first test, the missile flew four kilometers, engaged its precision-strike, semi-active laser and hit the stationary target. During the second flight, the missile flew four kilometers, acquired the target using its precision strike, semi-active laser while simultaneously tracking the target with its millimeter wave radar, and hit the stationary target.

"These flight tests demonstrate the maturity of Lockheed Martin's JAGM design and prove our risk-mitigation success and readiness for production," said Frank St. John, vice president of Tactical Missiles and Combat Maneuver Systems at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "Our innovative, affordable JAGM solution will provide operational flexibility and combat effectiveness, keeping the warfighter ahead of the threat."

The risk-reduction are critical to Lockheed Martin's performance on the U.S. Army's Continued Technology Development program in providing warfighters with enhanced accuracy and increased survivability against stationary and moving targets in all weather conditions.

Lockheed Martin recently submitted its JAGM Engineering and Manufacturing Development and Low-Rate Initial Production proposal to the U.S. Army. Contract award is expected later this year.

Lockheed Martin's JAGM will be manufactured on existing production lines. The modularity and open architecture of the company's JAGM design readily support a low-risk path to a tri-mode seeker, should the Army's Incremental Acquisition Strategy require it in the future.

