Lockheed Martin wins $7.2B Air Force satellite contract

September 15, 2018

The U.S. Air Force says it is awarding Lockheed Martin a $7.2 billion contract to build 22 next-generation Global Positioning System satellites.

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said in a Friday statement the satellites, known as GPS 3 Follow-On, "will provide greater accuracy, and improved anti-jamming capabilities, making them more resilient."

Chip Eschenfelder, a spokesman for Lockheed Martin Space, says the satellites will be built at the company's Waterton campus in the Denver suburb of Littleton.

The Air Force says the first GPS IIIF satellite could be ready for launch in 2026.

Lockheed has been constructing 10 GPS 3 satellites for the Air Force under a previous contract.

Explore further: New generation GPS satellite starts tests in Colo.

Related Stories

New generation GPS satellite starts tests in Colo.

December 13, 2011

A $5.5 billion upgrade to the Global Positioning System moved a step closer to launch this week when a prototype arrived at a Lockheed Martin complex in Colorado to begin months of tests.

Lockheed Martin powers on the first GPS III satellite

March 1, 2013

The Lockheed Martin team developing the U.S. Air Force's next generation Global Positioning System III satellites has turned on power to the system module of the program's first spacecraft, designated GPS III Space Vehicle ...

Elon Musk's SpaceX drops lawsuit against Air Force

January 25, 2015

A spacecraft company run by billionaire Elon Musk has dropped a lawsuit alleging the U.S. Air Force improperly awarded a contract to launch military satellites to a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Recommended for you

Gravity theory saved from death

September 14, 2018

An international group of astronomers, including physicists at the University of St Andrews, has revived a previously debunked theory of gravity, arguing that motions within dwarf galaxies would be slower if close to a massive ...

Magnetic waves create chaos in star-forming clouds

September 13, 2018

New research by Stella Offner, assistant professor of astronomy at The University of Texas at Austin, finds that magnetic waves are an important factor driving the process of star formation within the enormous clouds that ...

Cassini's final view of Titan's northern lakes and seas

September 13, 2018

During NASA's Cassini mission's final distant encounter with Saturn's giant moon Titan, the spacecraft captured the enigmatic moon's north polar landscape of lakes and seas, which are filled with liquid methane and ethane.

VLBA measures asteroid's characteristics

September 13, 2018

In an unusual observation, astronomers used the National Science Foundation's Very Long Baseline Array (VLBA) to study the effects on radio waves coming from a distant radio galaxy when an asteroid in our Solar System passed ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.