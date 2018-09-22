Drivers see red over Oslo's green 'war on cars'

September 24, 2018 by Pierre-Henry Deshayes
Oslo has devised a series of highly dissuasive measures: it has eliminated 700 parking spots, re-zoned the city centre, turned s
Oslo has devised a series of highly dissuasive measures: it has eliminated 700 parking spots, re-zoned the city centre, turned streets into pedestrian walkways, and has raised the price of congestion tolls

Determined to go green, Oslo is slowly but surely ridding its city centre of motorists, angering some who say the "war on cars" is putting the brakes on individual freedoms.

"We have to give the back to the people, so children can play safely, so elderly people can have more benches to sit on," argues Hanna Marcussen outside Oslo's City Hall, its cobblestone square recently blocked off to traffic.

"In order to do that, you have to get rid of cars, which take up a disproportionate amount of space," the Greens city councillor in charge of urban development says.

While they may not seem spectacular, Oslo has devised a series of highly dissuasive measures: it has eliminated 700 parking spots, re-zoned the city centre, turned streets into pedestrian walkways, and has raised the price of congestion tolls.

It's not the outright ban that was initially feared—and which prompted one lawmaker to call it "a Berlin Wall against motorists".

But in a 1.9-square-kilometer (0.7-square-mile) zone in Oslo's centre—where some 5,500 people live and 120,000 people work—the only cars to be seen are taxis, vehicles for the handicapped, emergency vehicles and a few lost and confused motorists.

"In 2020, we will have eliminated most private cars," says Hanna Marcussen.

Sidewalk cafes can already be seen popping up, as well as outdoor furniture, bike paths and bike stands.

Designated "European Green Capital" by the European Commission for 2019, Oslo hopes the move will purify its air, encourage more cultural activities and reduce , which it aims to cut by 95 percent by 2030.

Oslo is spearheading a broader trend, with other big cities like Paris, Madrid, Brussels and Helsinki all trying to reverse from the car-based society.

Part of central Oslo to go car-free
Map locating a 1.9 km zone in central Oslo soon to be car free.

"What is most tragic about this war on cars is that politicians are attacking people's freedoms and their wallets," protests Jarle Aabo.

A public relations executive, he writes the newsletter "Yes to Cars in Oslo", which counts almost 23,000 members on Facebook—where comments are at times harsh.

"What people fear is that the centre of Oslo will die, that it will become a very depressing place," he says, contradicting the official line.

"I don't know how all of this is going to end but I don't think happy cyclists are going to come do street performances and dances in January when it's -20°C (-4 F) with snow up to their knees."

Shopkeepers worried

And yet, cyclists are thrilled.

"It's going to be great," says Christopher Olsson, a photographer who usually bikes around town. "There are a lot of conflicts between motorists and cyclists."

"But if we totally eliminate cars, we need to improve public transport, both in terms of price and quality," he adds.

And that's a big problem.

With a single ticket costing almost six euros ($7), remains expensive. Users also complain about delays and problems, made worse when they have to wait in subzero temperatures in winter.

Jarle Aabo, a public relations executive, writes the newsletter &quot;Yes to Cars in Oslo&quot;, which counts almost 23,000 memb
Jarle Aabo, a public relations executive, writes the newsletter "Yes to Cars in Oslo", which counts almost 23,000 members on Facebook

While more than half of residents are in favour of a city centre "with as few cars as possible", some shopkeepers are not happy.

A stone's throw from City Hall, a bed store located inside a "no-car" zone since June 1 is glaringly empty.

"Our clients complain that they can't come," owner Terje Cosma explains.

"We sell merchandise that you can't walk out with under your arm, so a lot of them are dependent on cars."

While the shop's sales were doing well until June, business has since collapsed.

Two neighbouring boutiques have already closed up shop. Customers are heading to large shopping centres outside the city instead.

"Restaurants, cafes and bars will probably benefit, but not specialised shops. We'll lose variety," laments Cosma.

Marcussen remains nonetheless confident.

"With or without cars, a city centre will always change shape over time," she insists.

"If there's one place where I really think shops will continue to do well, it's in city centres where you can combine shopping with outings to cultural events or restaurants."

Explore further: Copenhagen best, Rome worst for clean, safe roads: study

Related Stories

Oslo moves to ban cars from city centre

October 19, 2015

Oslo's new leftist city government said Monday it wants to ban private cars from the downtown area by 2019 as part of a plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

Paris wants to phase out diesel cars by 2024

October 12, 2017

Paris city authorities said Thursday they aimed to phase out the use of diesel cars by the time the French capital hosts the Olympics in 2024, and petrol cars by 2030.

Pedal power sways Muscovites despite perils

July 23, 2017

Two years ago, Luiza Nesterova would never have dreamt of cycling to work in Russia's capital. But now she bikes everywhere, undeterred by busy roads that are still a battleground for cyclists.

Recommended for you

National parks bear the brunt of climate change

September 24, 2018

Human-caused climate change has exposed U.S. national parks to conditions hotter and drier than the rest of the nation, says a new UC Berkeley and University of Wisconsin-Madison study that quantifies for the first time the ...

Ocean acidification may reduce sea scallop fisheries

September 21, 2018

Each year, fishermen harvest more than $500 million worth of Atlantic sea scallops from the waters off the east coast of the United States. A new model created by scientists at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.